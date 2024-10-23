Fast company logo
Executives who come back to the fold, known as ‘boomerang CEOs,’ may either be unable or unwilling to make necessary strategic changes when they return.

Boomerang CEOs are returning. Here’s why it’s a risky strategy

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2022. [Photo: Brendan McDermid/File Photo/REUTERS]

BY Reuters2 minute read

CVS Health last week named as CEO a tried-and-tested company veteran, the latest in a handful of firms this year that have turned to an experienced executive to take the helm, hoping to quell investor concerns amid economic uncertainty.

Following pressure from an activist investor, CVS hired David Joyner to replace Karen Lynch. During her three-and-a-half year tenure, CVS’s stock fell nearly 11%. The company has cut its 2024 profit forecast three times, blaming an increase in Medicare-related costs.

A few weeks earlier, Nike had hired former senior executive Elliott Hill to succeed John Donahoe as president and CEO, in an effort to revive sales and battle competition.

Boeing named aerospace industry veteran Kelly Ortberg as its CEO earlier this year to turn around the planemaker beset by legal and regulatory problems.

“Investors tend to be comforted when someone with a track record comes in,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Wisconsin-based Annex Wealth Management.

“It’s one thing if there is a new division or new opportunity, but when there are challenging times, investors often prefer someone who has been through a few economic cycles.”

A record number of CEOs have quit in the U.S. this year.

