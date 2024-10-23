How would a Trump or Harris win impact the U.S.-China tech war?

The U.S.-China tech war is all but certain to heat up no matter whether Republican Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris wins the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, with the Democrat likely to come out with targeted new rules and Trump a blunter approach.
New efforts to slow the flow of less-sophisticated Chinese chips, smart cars and other imports into the U.S. are expected, alongside more curbs on chipmaking tools and highly-prized AI chips headed to China, according to former officials from the Biden and Trump administrations, industry experts and people close to the campaigns.
In her bid for the U.S. presidency, Democrat Harris has said she will make sure “America, not China, wins the competition for the 21st century,” while Republican candidate Trump has pitched ever-increasing tariffs as a cure-all that includes combating Chinese technological advancement.
In short, the battle to keep U.S. money and technology from boosting China’s military and artificial intelligence capabilities is bound to escalate under either Harris or Trump.
“We’re seeing the opening of a new front on the U.S. China tech cold war that is focused on data, software and connected devices,” said Peter Harrell, a former national security official in the Biden administration.
Last month, the U.S. proposed rules to keep connected cars made with Chinese components off America’s streets, while a law was passed this spring that said the short video app TikTok must be sold by its Chinese parent by next year or be banned.
“There’s a lot of concern if a Chinese company is able to access and provide updates to devices,” Harrell said. “The connected car thing and TikTok are just the tip of the iceberg.”