How would a Trump or Harris win impact the U.S.-China tech war?

The U.S.-China tech war is all but certain to heat up no matter whether Republican Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris wins the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, with the Democrat likely to come out with targeted new rules and Trump a blunter approach.

New efforts to slow the flow of less-sophisticated Chinese chips, smart cars and other imports into the U.S. are expected, alongside more curbs on chipmaking tools and highly-prized AI chips headed to China, according to former officials from the Biden and Trump administrations, industry experts and people close to the campaigns.

In her bid for the U.S. presidency, Democrat Harris has said she will make sure “America, not China, wins the competition for the 21st century,” while Republican candidate Trump has pitched ever-increasing tariffs as a cure-all that includes combating Chinese technological advancement.

In short, the battle to keep U.S. money and technology from boosting China’s military and artificial intelligence capabilities is bound to escalate under either Harris or Trump.