Meta originally took down the satirical post for violating a rule against “derogatory sexualized photoshop” manipulations of images.

Meta Oversight Board seriously concerned about Facebook’s ‘overenforcement’ of Harris-Walz nipple post

A smartphone with a displayed Facebook logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. [Photo: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/REUTERS]

BY Reuters1 minute read

Meta Platforms’ Oversight Board on Wednesday told the company to keep up a Facebook post superimposing the faces of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz onto a parody “Dumb and Dumber” movie poster showing the characters pinching each other’s nipples through their clothing.

The board accused the company of acting too aggressively against an obvious political parody with the post. The original movie poster depicts two male characters known for engaging in gross-out bawdy antics.

Meta originally took the post down for violating a rule against “derogatory sexualized photoshop” manipulations of images, but restored it once the board informed Meta it was examining the case, the Oversight Board said in a blog post.

The company told the board it “does not consider that pinching a person’s nipple through their clothing qualifies as sexual activity,” the board said.

The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, did not comment directly on Meta’s rationale but said the post in question showed a “non-sexualized derogatory depiction” of political figures and therefore was not in violation of Facebook rules.

Meta’s initial removal was a worrying sign of the company’s tendency toward “overenforcement” of its policies against satire and political speech, it added.

“This post is nothing more than a commonplace satirical image of prominent politicians and is instantly recognizable as such,” the board wrote.

