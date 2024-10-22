McDonald’s E. Coli outbreak hits at least 10 states in ‘fast-moving’ CDC investigation: Symptoms, update, and what to know

BY Anna-Louise Jackson1 minute read

An E. coli outbreak has been linked to McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. heartland, causing the fast-food chain to temporarily remove a classic from its menu. The company has pulled the popular Quarter Pounder from restaurants in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, and Wyoming, along with portions of eight other states.

McDonald’s is cooperating with the investigation, which was reported today by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So far, the outbreak has resulted in at least one death, 10 hospitalizations, and 49 illnesses in 10 states, according to the CDC. Here’s what to know: What is the source of the outbreak? Early indications from the investigation suggest the outbreak may be linked to slivered onions used in Quarter Pounder hamburgers that are sourced by a single, unnamed supplier that serves three distribution centers. Fast Company reached out to McDonald’s for comment, but has not yet received a response. The company publicly shared an internal message about how it is taking “swift and decisive action” to address the outbreak, including working with the CDC to provide updates to the public.

The Des Plaines, Illinois-based chain noted that the Quarter Pounder has also been scrapped from menus in portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. What if I ate at McDonald’s recently? The CDC instructed people who ate a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger to contact their healthcare provider if they have severe E. coli symptoms, which might include: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Vomiting that’s so bad you can’t keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration The CDC indicated that most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli start to experience symptoms three to four days after swallowing the bacteria.

What else is McDonald’s doing to address this? In a video message posted on YouTube this afternoon, Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, emphasized that the outbreak doesn’t affect menu items beyond the Quarter Pounder—and is limited to only a select number of U.S. states. The decision to remove slivered onions was done “proactively,” he said. “I hope these steps demonstrate McDonald’s commitment to food safety.” How has McDonald’s stock responded to this news? Shares of McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) slumped as much as 9.6% in after-hours trading, after closing mostly flat on the day.