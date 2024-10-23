How do you run a restaurant with no water? These Asheville chefs figured it out

BY Jessica Wakeman5 minute read

In their 20 years as Asheville restaurateurs, Alicia Hill and Jacob Sessoms have been tested by a recession, a pandemic, and rampant growth in their small Western North Carolina city. “Small-business entrepreneurship, especially food and beverage and hospitality, is a business of chaos and challenge,” says Sessoms, co-owner of All Day Darling, a casual eatery, and Table, an upscale restaurant downtown. “We’re already geared toward having to be nimble, to shift and pivot and navigate unforeseen changing circumstances.”

But even these small-business veterans weren’t prepared for the obstacles presented by tropical storm Helene. Restaurants across Asheville were hit particularly hard as power outages spoiled tens of thousands of dollars of food in refrigerators, sanitation services paused, and staff evacuated town. Some food establishments were destroyed, or closed indefinitely, by flooding. But even restaurants that weren’t damaged from the storm were impacted by the catastrophic rainfall, which overextended Asheville’s reservoir and led to broken pipes and widespread water outages. The biggest hurdle has been the county’s suspension of all permits for food establishments, which meant every restaurant had to cease operations. Three weeks after the storm, running water has only just returned for most. But it’s untreated water. A boil water notice has been issued for all residents, and it’s unclear when potable water will return. Buncombe County is requiring food establishments to demonstrate an emergency operations plan to reopen, including potable water for food preparation and handwashing; the ability to cook food at proper temperatures; and the ability to wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes. Fahrenheit Pizza and Brew assistant manager Ryan Weaver (left) and owner Jim Kloman [Photo: Jim Kloman] So Asheville’s restaurants are being nimble. Menus have been simplified to eliminate dishes reliant on water—Biscuit Head removed poached eggs from the menu, while Fahrenheit Pizza and Brew omitted salads to cut down on vegetable prep. And owners are getting creative about how to bring potable water into their restaurants—and strategizing about preparing for future emergencies.

Pump it up Sessoms and Hill are focusing their efforts on All Day Darling, the restaurant where power returned first. Two days after Helene, it began serving food salvaged from both restaurants’ kitchens to neighbors, as well as distributing donated supplies. That caught the eye of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit helmed by chef José Andrés that arrived in Western North Carolina to distribute free food to those impacted by the storm. World Central Kitchen helped All Day Darling—and a number of other restaurants—acquire cisterns and pumps, covering the initial costs so the restaurants could help prepare and serve meals. All Day Darling has since opened for business, and World Central Kitchen moved on to other locations. But the restaurant is still operating on that 2,500-gallon cistern of water and a pump—essentially, a closed water system that works like a well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jettie Rae’s Oyster House (@jettieraes) Sessoms and Hill are now leasing equipment for the cistern—which is about the size of a Mini Cooper—and filling it with potable water from a regional water supplier. The restaurant is using about 800 gallons daily, which is replenished every other day. (They declined to share what it’s costing them on the record.) Bathrooms, meanwhile, remain closed; they rented a porta john. Troubleshooting this water crisis showed them how fast-food restaurants have already built resiliency into their systems. “What I have learned is that most fast-food restaurants build out a buried water cistern with a pump when they develop on every property,” Sessoms says. “Because they have worked in markets where hurricanes hit, and yeah, water supplies go down.” Hill says the restaurant plans to incorporate a cistern into its future plans—maybe one they can quickly set up, or a permanent water tank they can easily switch to if there’s another water emergency.

[Photos: courtesy Jen Nicks] A hero comes along When Jen Nicks arrived at Ultra Coffeebar in Asheville’s River Arts District the day after Helene, the river’s floodwater was just half a block away. The coffee shop, which Nicks took ownership of only two months ago, didn’t have power or running water. Initially, Nicks researched pumps on Amazon that can run off of five-gallon jugs, but the pumps wouldn’t have been strong enough. So Ultra reopened using pour-over machines and electric percolators. “It was super hairy—kind of a nightmare,” she says. “We were busy because people were craving that normalcy. But it was a very slow turnaround.” Nicks credits “hero” Randy Phillips from Underground Mountain Coffee, a local espresso machine repair service, for MacGyvering a fix that he devised himself. Phillips built a pump system to run their commercial espresso machines on five-gallon water jugs. “And then he went beyond that and he found [donors] to fund them,” Nicks says. “That’s how we’re running our business—off of five-gallon jugs.” Nicks says Mountain Valley Spring Water, a local bottled water supplier, has kept them in business. The coffee shop uses about 20 jugs a day, at $6 apiece; it also has to purchase ice.

Even more support came from a friend of Nicks’s working in construction, who was able to acquire a porta john at a time when “I couldn’t get anyone to return my calls,” she says. “That’s been the thing—people helping people that they know,” she says. “You just reach out to your network.” ‘Keep a calm head’ Helene was actually not Jim Kloman’s first time steering a business after a flood. He was a plant manager for Frito-Lay during a flood in Binghamton, New York, in 2005 when 18 inches of water came onto the factory floor. But navigating the aftermath of a tropical storm as the owner of Fahrenheit Pizza and Brew has been trickier, even when the pizzeria’s property was unscathed. “This is harder,” he says. “There you have [800 people] to do things—here it’s a team of nine.”

Fahrenheit never lost water, as it’s located in southern Asheville and is connected to a water line that remained stable. But the whole city was under a boil water advisory at first, which Fahrenheit heeded in the interest of safety. The city has since upgraded its warning to a boil water notice, meaning no one should use any running water at all. So, in order to keep the restaurant operating, Kloman purchases 50-packs of bottled water at Sam’s Club. Fahrenheit makes four doughs each day, which each require four gallons of water, he says. The restaurant also had to temporarily transition to using different suppliers. “Some of them couldn’t even get trucks up here,” he explains. But even with a limited menu and takeout-only service until this past weekend, Fahrenheit had its second-ever biggest sales week in eight years following Helene. People want comfort food in a disaster. “You just have to keep a calm head,” Kloman says. “You need to sit down, look at the situation, assess it. How do I pivot?”