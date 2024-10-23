Okra water: Why TikTok is buzzing for this new ‘miracle vegetable’

If you are not drinking your water infused with the latest miracle vegetable, what are you doing? Slices of lemon or cucumber are out—instead people are infusing their water with chia seeds or, most recently, okra.

Searches for okra water have spiked by 470% on Pinterest, according to the company’s fall trend report. On TikTok, wellness influencers are promoting the slimy beverage’s benefits for improving digestion, increasing vaginal lubrication, and even easing labor for those expecting.

Dr. Karan Rangarajan weighed in on the trend, explaining in a video, “If you drink okra water, it could actually be good for your gut health. This plant lube found inside okra is actually called mucilage. It acts like a soluble dietary fiber and a prebiotic. When exposed to water, it forms a gel, which makes your stool soft, juicy and regular.”

The slimy texture is thanks to the vegetables high level of plant mucilage, the same form of soluble fiber present in chia seeds (remember tadpole water?). By soaking the okra pods in water overnight, then straining out the solids, the soluble fiber that seeps out the plant gives the water a gel-like texture that may support smooth digestion.