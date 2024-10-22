Anthropic gives its AI models limited ability to control your computer

Anthropic is giving its new Claude 3.5 Sonnet model the ability to control a user’s computer and access the internet. The move marks a major step in generative AI models’ capabilities—and raises questions about AI companies’ ability to properly mitigate the risks of more autonomous AI.

According to a series of example videos from Anthropic posted Tuesday on X, Claude users might now ask the AI to follow the steps needed to create a personal website. In another example, a user asks Claude to help with the logistics of a trip to watch the sunrise from the Golden Gate bridge. The user describes what they want the model to do by giving it text prompts.

AI companies have been stressing a desire to push large language models to become more “agentic” and autonomous. Doing so means extending the ability of the AI to control not only its own functions but also external devices.

“Instead of making specific tools to help Claude complete individual tasks, we’re teaching it general computer skills—allowing it to use a wide range of standard tools and software programs designed for people,” Anthropic said in a statement on X.