Denny’s will close 150 restaurants, cut hours and list of menu items as the 24/7 diner struggles

Denny’s, the U.S. chain known for its diner-style seating and round-the-clock hours is closing a hefty chunk of restaurants . Over the next year, 150 locations will close their doors. The restaurant chain will also reassess its uninterrupted hours.

The company made the announcement about impending changes in an earnings call Tuesday. According to executive vice president Steve Dunn, the first 50 restaurants will close by the end of the year. Another 100 will close sometime in 2025, leaving about 1,375 locations still functioning.

Fast Company has reached out to Denny’s for a list of locations marked for closure, and will update this post if we hear back.

Dunn said the restaurants that will close are those that have been “underperforming” but are too old to be remodeled, or are in struggling areas. Other restaurants, he said, will have the opportunity to be a part of a redesign program called Diner 2.0. The program will give financial incentives to franchisees who choose to renovate, such as a $100,000 grant. According to Dunn, restaurants that make the effort to renovate can see around a $400,000 boost in sales.