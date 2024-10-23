How glamping is revolutionizing travel

BY Gene Eidelman and Ross Maguire3 minute read

Does anybody remember the rush to high-end vacation homes during the 2020 pandemic? Travelers of all levels love to experience the high life on their own terms, if even for just a few days. During the rise of experiential travel, glamping resorts (luxurious and private accommodations that also feed the desire for immersive outdoor experiences) have gained immense popularity, offering travelers a chance to reconnect with nature without sacrificing comfort. The concept took hold in earnest as the world grappled with a longing for unique and memorable experiences while also meeting the even higher desire for privacy, shelter from communicable illness, safety, and enjoyment—away from the crowds.

With rates sometimes starting at $300 per night—and reaching much higher for more premium experiences—guests are willing to pay for the perfect blend of adventure and luxury. This trend has created a lucrative opportunity for investors, as demand for unique, eco-friendly accommodations continues to grow. Whether it’s a secluded desert hideaway or a treehouse with stunning mountain or ocean views, glamping resorts provide a memorable escape that appeals to those seeking something beyond traditional hotels or vacation rentals. [Photo: Till Daling/Unsplash] The rise in glamping Consider these facts: in 2023, 34% of new campers chose glamping (up from 18% in 2021) in a sector that is now expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2025. Despite a volatile job market and a challenging economy, the interest in glamping continues to rise and shows no signs of abating as it appeals to comfort campers, luxury travelers, families, business groups, and couples on romantic getaways. However, not all glamping is equal. As the interest grows, consumers are increasingly discriminating, wanting their luxury experience to also uphold their sustainability values and goals. Imagine the dissonance of a sumptuous vacation location that owes its luxury to environmentally damaging construction and disruption to the natural ecosystem on which it operates and resides. The best paths to success in this crowded market will be differentiating luxury glamping offerings with eco-friendly construction and a truly green hospitality experience.

Sustainable construction Traditional construction methods are notorious for its environmental impact, consuming vast levels of natural resources and generating significant waste. Worse still, many of the tents and cabins glamping resorts favor are low in energy efficiency and are only usable some seasons of the year. In contrast, my own company, Azure Printed Homes, utilizes a 3D printing process to create entire structures from recycled polymers and fiberglass, reducing construction waste by up to 90%. The result is a building process that is not only faster and more cost-effective but also environmentally friendly. Each unit can be printed in just a few weeks, minimizing on-site disruption and reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation and labor. The ideal glamping resorts choose designs that blend natural elements with modern aesthetics to create spaces that are both luxurious and harmonious with their surroundings. In our case, Azure’s units are also equipped with energy-efficient HVAC systems, low-flow plumbing, and optional solar panels, enabling resorts to offer a fully sustainable stay. These features allow eco-resorts to serve discerning guests who value luxury and comfort without requiring them to compromise on their environmental footprint.