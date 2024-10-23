Why this New Zealand airport’s controversial ‘hug limit’ is actually clever

BY Grace Snelling2 minute read

New Zealand’s Dunedin Airport is trying an interesting tactic to solve the age-old problem of traffic congestion at drop-off points: A three-minute “hug limit.” The internet is calling it inhumane, but when it comes to airport signage, it’s actually kinda sweet.

The “hug limit” is laid out in blue signage around drop-off zones with messages like “Max hug time 3 minutes; For fonder farewells please use the car park” and “It’s hard to say goodbye so make it quick; 3 minutes max.” The quippy requests are accompanied by simple graphics like a cartoon hand waving and two stick figures in an embrace. On a now-viral Facebook post of the signage, some commenters are expressing outrage at the concept of a hug limit. One user declared it “inhumane.” Another went so far as to muse, “Corporations need to be reminded that this is our world and not theirs. They don’t own us or it.” In an interview with the Associated Press, Dunedin Airport CEO Dan De Bono said that the facility had been “accused of breaching basic human rights.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dunedin Airport (@dunedinairport) The naysayers seem to be forgetting that airport signage at drop-off points is pretty universal—and it’s typically quite a bit less forgiving than Dunedin’s new designs.

