How your workplace can support ‘millenopause’

As a practicing reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, I’m well-versed in the nuances of menopause and perimenopause. I’ve helped women navigate the symptoms that accompany this transition, including hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood changes, hair and skin changes, and more. As a millennial in my 40s, I’m now in the position to guide myself through this trying time, and I’m acutely aware of the significant impact workplace support can make.

Millennials are in perimenopause It may be hard to believe, but for many millennials, those of us born between 1981 and 1996, menopause is on the horizon or has already arrived. Women typically experience menopause in their 40s or 50s, but perimenopause symptoms can begin as early as the mid-30s when many of us are just hitting our professional strides. Menopause is not just an issue for “older” women; it’s an issue for all women and it must be addressed and supported in the workplace. Research shows that there are more “prime-age women” (ages 25 to 54) in the workforce now than a decade ago, and an estimated 150 million jobs will shift to workers over 55 by 2030. The personal and professional implications of menopause and perimenopause can be profound: menopause symptoms result in an estimated $1.8 billion in lost work time per year and $26.6 billion annually when factoring in medical expenses. Armed with this knowledge, I’ve already started considering the types of menopausal interventions or treatments I may choose for myself (for example, hormone replacement therapy). I am focusing on how to optimize my health through vitamins, supplements, daily movement, and weight-bearing exercises. But a big reason why I’ve had the opportunity to prioritize these self-care measures is the nature of my hybrid job which allows me the precious flexibility that is key to managing menopause symptoms. Unfortunately, not all women are afforded the chance to dictate their schedules, leaving them to manage or even mask their symptoms in the workplace.

Women will no longer suffer in silence Historically, women have had to navigate menopause on their own and the long-standing stigma around menopause in the workplace has only compounded this isolation. While it’s heartening to see public figures and advocates like Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore, and Michelle Obama open up conversations about menopause support, and the White House Women’s Health Initiative address the persistent lack of funding for menopause research, so much work remains to be done. Thankfully, women are voicing their concerns about the lack of menopause support in the workplace and our society at large. Not only are many of my millennial patients seeking ways to address their future or current menopausal experience proactively, but the data reflects it too. Carrot Fertility’s latest Menopause in the Workplace report indicates that four in five millennial women are already researching and learning about menopause to understand better how it will affect them, and 70% of millennial women would change their work life to alleviate their menopause symptoms. These numbers demonstrate that millennials are informed and aren’t afraid to take action if they don’t have proper menopause education, support, and resources.

What can employers do now? According to our most recent data, just 23% of Gen X women say their employer offers such benefits, compared with 30% of millennial women. Millennials (59%) and Gen Xers (55%) are in agreement that menopause is not discussed in the workplace as often as it should be. Now is the time to change that. Whether it’s connecting someone with a provider trained in menopause care or providing financial coverage for medications that aren’t covered by traditional insurance, providing access to benefits that meet the personalized needs of employees can go a long way in easing many of the pain points employees experiencing menopause feel in the workplace environment. This is just the first step though. Perimenopause and menopause can be isolating for women so employers can also create a community that drives more open, honest discussions. One way to do this is through an employee resource group (ERG). This creates an opportunity for employees to get together and share their experiences in a safe environment, whether that’s through monthly meetings or events with external speakers. As someone who’s been a guest speaker at ERG-led events about menopause, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive in that it’s helped women entering this stage of life not to feel alone.