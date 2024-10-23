Innowacja: A first-hand account of innovation in Poland

BY Rishi Sadarangani4 minute read

During a recent 10-day trip to Poland, I observed significant innovation across the country. Despite only ranking 41st in the Global Innovation Index, it has climbed approximately 10 places over the past decade. The evidence as to “why” is clear, having traveled the length of the entire country.

Rich history of scientific discovery Poland has a long and rich history of scientific and technological advancements, producing numerous groundbreaking figures including: Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543): Revolutionized astronomy with his heliocentric model that planets orbit around the sun.

Revolutionized astronomy with his heliocentric model that planets orbit around the sun. Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit (1686-1736): Invented the Fahrenheit temperature scale.

Invented the Fahrenheit temperature scale. Ignacy Łukasiewicz (1822-1882): Invented the modern kerosene lamp and built the world’s first oil refinery .

Invented the modern kerosene lamp and built the world’s first oil refinery Maria Skłodowska-Curie (1867-1934): Conducted pioneering research on radioactivity, discovering radium and polonium. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only person to win Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields (physics and chemistry).

Conducted pioneering research on radioactivity, discovering radium and polonium. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only person to win Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields (physics and chemistry). Jan Czochralski (1885-1953): Developed the Czochralski method, used to grow single crystals of various materials (including silicon), essential for semiconductor devices.

Developed the Czochralski method, used to grow single crystals of various materials (including silicon), essential for semiconductor devices. Stefan Banach (1892–1945): Founded modern functional analysis and contributed significantly to the theory of topological vector spaces.

Founded modern functional analysis and contributed significantly to the theory of topological vector spaces. Hilary Koprowski (1916–2013): Developed the first effective polio vaccine. Clean and sustainable transportation infrastructure The country is transitioning towards a clean and renewable energy-based economy, despite its current reliance on coal and fossil fuels. The best examples of this progress were in the Tri-City area of Gdansk, Sopot, and Gdynia where the transportation infrastructure features a variety of electric options, including local trains, trams, buses, cars, taxis, and Ubers. The biking, road, and rail infrastructure is excellent, with extensive bike paths, well-maintained roads, and the ultra-modern “Pendolino” high-speed trains providing inter-city connectivity. Measurable results Poland’s significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from the power and heating sectors accounted for a substantial 60% of the total E.U. emission reductions in 2022.

There is high potential for renewable energy development, particularly wind power in the Baltic Sea, with nearly 60% of the country offering favorable conditions for wind power generation. Mobile banking and payments Poland is a leader in mobile banking and payment applications, with widespread adoption of both homegrown and global platforms:

BLIK: Launched in 2015 by an alliance of Polish banks, BLIK allows users to make instant online, in-store, and transfer payments, and withdraw cash from ATMs using their mobile banking app. It has millions of active users and processes billions of transactions annually.

Launched in 2015 by an alliance of Polish banks, BLIK allows users to make instant online, in-store, and transfer payments, and withdraw cash from ATMs using their mobile banking app. It has millions of active users and processes billions of transactions annually. Revolut: Founded in the United Kingdom, Revolut offers a wide range of banking and financial services. Digital hub for film and commercial shoots In Warsaw, I had the incredible opportunity to meet the legendary Teddy Riner, a five-time Olympic gold medalist and world-renowned judo champion from France. While there for a commercial shoot, Teddy highlighted Warsaw’s emergence as a thriving hub for film and commercial productions thanks to its modern infrastructure, diverse locations, and creative industry talent. Here are some key aspects: Warsaw Film School and Warsaw HUB : The Warsaw Film School and Warsaw HUB are state-of-the-art complexes providing a seamless environment for production. With cutting-edge expertise and technology, they offer everything filmmakers need to bring their visions to life.

: The Warsaw Film School and Warsaw HUB are state-of-the-art complexes providing a seamless environment for production. With cutting-edge expertise and technology, they offer everything filmmakers need to bring their visions to life. Historic and modern architecture : Warsaw’s diverse landscape and riverbanks provide a stunning backdrop. From historic landmarks like the Palace of Culture and Science to modern architectural marvels, the city’s versatility and natural beauty is unmatched.

: Warsaw’s diverse landscape and riverbanks provide a stunning backdrop. From historic landmarks like the Palace of Culture and Science to modern architectural marvels, the city’s versatility and natural beauty is unmatched. Local Talent: Warsaw is home to a thriving community of skilled professionals including directors, cinematographers, and production crews in the film and advertising industries. Vibrant cultural and intellectual scene I witnessed a vibrant and diverse music, opera, and folk theater scene, with rich traditions and contemporary innovations. There are major opera houses and theaters in Gdansk (Baltic Opera, Shakespeare Theater), Warsaw (Polish National Opera, Polish Royal Opera), and Krakow (Krakow Opera, Juliusz Slowacki Theater) that host a wide range of classic and modern operas, ballets, festivals, concerts, and plays incorporating innovative staging and multimedia elements. Warsaw is also deeply connected to the legacy of Fryderyk Chopin, one of Poland’s most famous composers. Here are some notable examples:

Fryderyk Concert Hall : This neoclassical concert hall hosts daily Chopin concerts featuring some of Chopin’s most famous compositions, performed by internationally recognized pianists.

: This neoclassical concert hall hosts daily Chopin concerts featuring some of Chopin’s most famous compositions, performed by internationally recognized pianists. Fryderyk Chopin Museum: This innovative and interactive museum features a vast collection of manuscripts, letters, and personal items, providing a comprehensive look at Chopin’s life. There is also a strong Polish literary culture with bookstores everywhere, including numerous pop-ups in the city squares. Innovative cuisine Few areas display innovation and creativity globally as much as cuisine. While familiar dishes like pierogi (dumplings), bigos (stew), żurek (soup), and kotlet schabowy (breaded cutlets) remain popular, I was pleasantly surprised to experience a culinary renaissance that has led to the emergence of a bold new modern Polish cuisine. Polish chefs appear to be experimenting with new techniques and ingredients, creating innovative dishes that showcase the country’s culinary heritage while incorporating international influences. This innovation has led to a vibrant and exciting culinary scene, with restaurants offering everything from Michelin-starred fine dining to casual eateries serving creative takes on traditional dishes.