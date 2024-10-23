Kate Spade continues its courting of Gen Z with a new M&M’s collection

BY Lilly Smith3 minute read

We’re about to hit the perfect storm of sweet-treat season. Halloween (ceremonial rite), election (stress), holidays (parties).

Kate Spade is prepared for the indulgence. Today, the fashion brand is releasing a new limited collection of leather goods, accessories, and jewelry with the unofficial sponsor of Halloween candy bowls everywhere: M&M’s. For the collection, the Kate Spade design team, led by Jennifer Lyu, SVP and head of design, kept the focus on the iconic packaging and round chocolate shape of M&M’s, with prices that range from $40 for individual gold-plated charms to $428 for leather crossbody bags. The partnership—which comes on the heels of Kate Spade’s capsule collection with Heinz this past summer—also hints at the brand’s larger strategy to onboard Gen Z consumers: collaborations with major consumer packaged goods brands that have both high favorability and approachability. The M&M’s collection has broad reach—it will be available as part of a global partnership in 33 countries, with a footprint in major M&M’s stores like the one in Times Square, as well as online beginning November 1. [Photo: courtesy Kate Spade] Channeling Gen Z The launch of the M&M’s collection follows a series of Gen Z plays from Kate Spade this year. The brand targeted the ’90s and Y2K resurgence by rereleasing its classic 1993 shoulder bag with Urban Outfitters back in May. And the July capsule collection with Heinz introduced wearable conversation pieces for picnics and barbecues. Lyu says M&M’s 80% favorability rating among Gen Z played a large role in bringing the collab to life.

[Photos: courtesy Kate Spade] Strategic partnerships are also an important part of M&M’s business strategy, says Jane Hwang, M&M’s global general manager: “The consumer is at the heart of everything we do, and we want to show up where their passion points might be. We know that one of their passion points is in the fashion category.” Hwang also notes that the collaboration gives consumers “new avenues to express fandom, especially in the nostalgic holiday season.” The Kate Spade x M&M’s collection includes charms, hoop and drop earrings, rings, a pendant necklace, bracelet, clutch, coin purse, keychain, and crossbody bag in a variety of M&M’s candy colors. As with the Heinz collection, the most clever designs play into the M&M’s shape as a trompe l’oeil, tricking the eye into thinking a bag of the chocolate candies spilled open across a wrist, as seen in the bracelet.

[Photo: courtesy Kate Spade] Object as fashion Though Kate Spade has a core line of products in classic shapes and colors, the company also regularly designs products with a sense of play. (See the brand’s slew of “novelty” goods, which mimic objects like pizza boxes, matchstick boxes, and sandwiches.) In many ways, Kate Spade’s collab approach is yet another example of fashion’s love of the found-object artistic movement: Designer Nik Bentel has done this with Absolut Vodka martini purses and Barilla-like pasta box bags; New York designer Dauphinette recently released hand-beaded butter stick purses with its own brand label for preorder. And, of course, these items are all for sale. Lyu says many of the members of Kate Spade’s small leather goods team came out of the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) with an interest in product design. “Graphically, packaging has launched so many brands, from the font and placement and . . . colors,” she says. That focus is clear in the partnership with M&M’s. [Photo: courtesy Kate Spade] As RISD grads, they’re also familiar with those “micro elements” of M&M’s packaging, like the pinking on the wrapper edge, so they leaned into those details. Lyu says M&M’s packaging is so iconic among consumers that the Kate Spade team felt no need to change it.