Meta says the accounts violated its privacy policy.

Meta suspends celebrity private jet tracking accounts

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

Meta on Monday suspended several Threads and Instagram accounts that track celebrities’ private jet movements, according to Jack Sweeney, who has been running such accounts.

Meta told TechCrunch that the accounts violated its privacy policy. “Given the risk of physical harm to individuals, and in keeping with the independent Oversight Board’s recommendation, we’ve disabled these accounts for violating our privacy policy,” Meta said in the statement.

Sweeney, who became popular for his account tracking Elon Musk’s jet, said on Threads that the latest banning was “reminiscent of all my accounts getting suspended on Twitter.” Sweeney’s @ElonJet Twitter account was permanently banned from the platform in 2022.

His other Threads accounts, including ones tracking Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, were suspended as well.

“Something clearly triggered this wave of suspensions, but as of now, I’m left without answers,” Sweeney wrote.

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company's technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder's plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft's worker benefits

