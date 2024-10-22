Meta suspends celebrity private jet tracking accounts

Meta on Monday suspended several Threads and Instagram accounts that track celebrities’ private jet movements, according to Jack Sweeney , who has been running such accounts.

Meta told TechCrunch that the accounts violated its privacy policy. “Given the risk of physical harm to individuals, and in keeping with the independent Oversight Board’s recommendation, we’ve disabled these accounts for violating our privacy policy,” Meta said in the statement.

Sweeney, who became popular for his account tracking Elon Musk’s jet, said on Threads that the latest banning was “reminiscent of all my accounts getting suspended on Twitter.” Sweeney’s @ElonJet Twitter account was permanently banned from the platform in 2022.

His other Threads accounts, including ones tracking Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, were suspended as well.