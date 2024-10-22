What the heck happened at Netflix gaming?

Two years ago, Netflix turned heads in the gaming world. It hired former Overwatch leader Chacko Sonny to head a new game studio. The next year, former Halo exec Joseph Staten and God of War art director Rafael Grassetti joined Team Blue, Netflix’s top-tier video game studio, a signal that the streaming service could be preparing to go toe-to-toe with the video game industry’s biggest publishers

And now, in an equally stunning move, Netflix has shut down the project, all before it could even release a single title. Netflix confirmed to Fast Company Tuesday that it has shut down Team Blue and that all three of those executives have left the company. It appears that Netflix may have learned the same lesson Amazon did a little over a year ago: Making video games is a lot harder than it looks from the outside.

Team Blue was working on a “brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original [intellectual property],” according to Staten in 2023. Netflix did not comment on the state of that title, but given the departure of the primary architects, it has likely been canceled.

That’s a setback that could impact Netflix’s ambitions to be a significant force in the video game industry. Netflix has spent the last three years building up its gaming division—not just Team Blue, but also a large catalog of mobile games, both original titles as well as mobile versions of popular console games, like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and Tomb Raider: Reloaded.