Why middle managers are a company’s (often overlooked) key to success

BY Shana Storey3 minute read

After two decades of working in learning and development, I’ve coached countless individuals on everything from giving actionable feedback to compelling communication strategies. But if there is one message I believe everyone in the C-suite needs to hear loud and clear right now, it’s this: Middle managers are crucial to your company’s success. They’re the bridge between big-picture vision and on-the-ground execution.

Let’s quickly step back and define middle manager. These are the people who sit between the executive team and the frontline employees. They navigate demands from both sides of the organization, all while attempting to continue their own career growth path. It’s a precarious position, and it’s why so many middle managers cite feeling overwhelmed and undervalued as they struggle to make a long-term impact. Recent data shows a staggering 75% of middle managers report being overwhelmed by their workload, while 40% of newly promoted managers are already considering leaving their positions. More than half admit they’re too swamped to give their direct reports adequate attention. Most alarming: Only a small fraction receives proper development upon promotion, with even fewer receiving ongoing development. This isn’t just a retention problem—it’s a leadership crisis. If our middle managers can barely stay afloat, how can we expect them to lead with the strategic vision our organizations desperately need?

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Navigate the balancing act The crux of the problem lies in the dual nature of a middle manager’s role. First, they’re expected to juggle day-to-day emergent tasks while also engaging in lasting strategic thinking. It’s like asking someone to put out a fire and rebuild the burning structure simultaneously—no easy feat. They are often promoted because they are good at executing and haven’t yet developed the skills to manage people or lead strategically. However, senior leaders have the power to transform this struggle into a strategic advantage, beginning with recognition.

Senior leaders are managers too—and should actively embrace this role. They are responsible for engaging with middle managers, clarifying roles and responsibilities, and identifying areas where they can provide support or assist with delegation. This approach isn’t about critiquing middle managers’ time management skills. It’s about senior leaders fulfilling their duty to guide and develop those they lead. Cultivate strategic muscle After helping middle managers balance emergent tasks, the next step is to actively nurture their strategic potential. This means serving up opportunities that use their existing skills and pushing them to grow. These challenges should tie directly to your company’s long-term goals, letting middle managers see how their work shapes the company’s future. Visibility is key here. Too often middle managers’ contributions get lost in the shuffle, overshadowed by their higher-ups. By giving them ownership of high-profile projects, we’re not just showcasing their talents—we’re signaling to everyone that these managers are valued, respected members of the leadership team.

advertisement

Tailor development In terms of professional growth, generic training programs rarely hit the mark. While there’s still a need for standard off-the-shelf programming, making it truly effective requires a combination of reinforcement strategies. Middle managers need development opportunities that speak directly to their unique challenges and a safe way to develop them. This could mean combining programming with peer and leadership coaching, strategic-thinking workshops, or mentorship programs where they can learn from seasoned leaders while still meeting the scale. Another key component is rethinking mobility. While climbing the ladder is great, lateral moves can be just as valuable. They give middle managers a chance to broaden their skill sets, gain fresh perspectives, and become more versatile leaders. This versatility is gold when preparing them for future senior roles where a 360-degree view of the organization is crucial.