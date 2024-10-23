After its blockbuster 2024 season, here’s what’s next for the WNBA

Until this past weekend, the Liberty was the only founding WNBA franchise to have never won a championship in 28 seasons. But that’s no longer true, after the team’s Game 5 comeback to beat the Minnesota Lynx, a franchise that already has four rings to its name.

As New York fans and players alike cried happy tears in a packed arena, commissioner Cathy Engelbert awarded the team’s owner, Clara Wu Tsai, the championship trophy, made by Tiffany & Co. Then it was Wu Tsai’s turn to talk—not just about the success of her team, or the growth of women’s sports, but the advancements of women overall.

“When we bought this team four years ago, they were playing in the Westchester County Center to a crowd of 2,000,” she said. “The first thing we wanted to do was to bring the team to Barclays Center so they could have a bigger stage. Then, we wanted to give them facilities and performance and nutrition and everything they deserve, because they are elite professional athletes. And look what can happen when you have an intention and you put resources, care, and attention to it.”