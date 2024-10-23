Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Game attendance rose 48% this season. Now the league is increasing the number of games—and the number of teams.

After its blockbuster 2024 season, here’s what’s next for the WNBA

The New York Liberty celebrates its win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 20, 2024. [Photo by Elsa/Getty Images]

BY AJ Hess9 minute read

On Sunday night in Brooklyn, confetti rained down on Barclays Center and the New York Liberty. 

Until this past weekend, the Liberty was the only founding WNBA franchise to have never won a championship in 28 seasons. But that’s no longer true, after the team’s Game 5 comeback to beat the Minnesota Lynx, a franchise that already has four rings to its name. 

As New York fans and players alike cried happy tears in a packed arena, commissioner Cathy Engelbert awarded the team’s owner, Clara Wu Tsai, the championship trophy, made by Tiffany & Co. Then it was Wu Tsai’s turn to talk—not just about the success of her team, or the growth of women’s sports, but the advancements of women overall. 

“When we bought this team four years ago, they were playing in the Westchester County Center to a crowd of 2,000,” she said. “The first thing we wanted to do was to bring the team to Barclays Center so they could have a bigger stage. Then, we wanted to give them facilities and performance and nutrition and everything they deserve, because they are elite professional athletes. And look what can happen when you have an intention and you put resources, care, and attention to it.”

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

AJ Hess is a Staff Editor at Fast Company, editing and writing articles for the Work Life section. As a multimedia journalist, Hess covers the future of work, capitalism, and society through the lenses of technology, labor, and sport.  More

Explore Topics