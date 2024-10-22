Target goes on another price-cutting spree: List of cheaper items hits 10,000 to kick off the holiday shopping wars

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

It’s not even Halloween yet, but retailers already have their sights firmly set on the holiday shopping season—their most important period of the year. It’s a season where retail giants—particularly Amazon, Walmart, and Target—compete fiercely against one another for consumers’ hard-earned dollars, which in recent years, have been stretched due to inflationary pressures.

One of those retail giants, Target Corporation, is wasting no time making its pitch for your dollars. Today the company announced that it is lowering prices on 2,000 items in time for the holiday shopping season. It’s also keeping the lowered prices it set for an additional 8,000 items over the summer period throughout the holiday period, too. Or as Target boasts, it is offering lower prices on “more than 10,000 total items during the holidays” this year compared to last year. Which items will be cheaper at Target this year? The retailer has not provided a comprehensive list of lower-priced items, although it says that it includes many holiday essentials—things like toys, board games, snacks, beverages, cookies, and ice cream.

But Target has also lowered the prices on everyday essentials, too, including on products like toilet paper and perennial seasonal necessities like cough and cold medicine. But just how big are the price drops? That, of course, depends on what product you are purchasing. Target did give several examples. For instance, a 24-count of up&up Daytime Cold and Flu Relief Softgels was $6.99, but is now $5.99—a savings of around 15%. Another example it gave was a roughly 20% savings on the Bluey Fire Truck toy, which is now $19.99 (previously $24.99). “We know families are excited to celebrate the holidays, so Target is committed to helping them find joy without compromise—with great products across our assortment at even lower prices,” Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a release announcing the price drops.