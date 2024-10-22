How philanthropy can support AI to be a force for good

BY Michelle Armstrong2 minute read

Philanthropic organizations and the nonprofits they fund are paying more attention to artificial intelligence (AI). That’s because they recognize that AI can be a force for good, helping social impact organizations build their capacity to address complex issues.

In fact, the July Stanford Social Innovation Review highlights case studies on nonprofits that are using AI to unlock big data and create tools for collaboration and coalition-building. The urgent need for collaboration across sectors was front and center when business, government and nonprofit leaders from across the world gathered last month in New York City for U.N. General Assembly Week. Notably, there is increasing enthusiasm about the impactful role AI can play in meeting the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Closing nonprofits’ AI skills gap Despite this optimism, not all nonprofits know how to use AI. Two-thirds reported they don’t use generative AI because they lack familiarity with it. In addition, 40% of nonprofits said none of their staff members are trained to use AI.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Philanthropy has a role to play in helping social impact organizations surmount the AI adoption curve so they can benefit from using these new technologies. Recognizing this ripe opportunity, funders can help nonprofits strengthen their AI capabilities. “Philanthropy can make investments to support organizations in learning about AI and then share what was learned to help nonprofits start to make an incremental impact,” Alex Swartsel told me. Swartsel is managing director at Jobs for the Future’s Center for Artificial Intelligence & the Future of Work. Use AI to solve social challenges As nonprofits develop their AI fluency, these technologies have the potential to help those organizations design and implement innovative solutions to social challenges. Those challenges include the six key transitions the U.N. has identified can have catalytic effects across the SDGs. AI can be a transformative tool in helping problem-solve existential crises like climate change, inclusive education, jobs, and social protection. Furthermore, philanthropic organizations that focus on economic equity and equality—including the Ares Charitable Foundation—are witnessing an uptick in funding proposals that specify an AI component.

The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, for instance, awarded $66.4 million in support to 148 organizations working to develop applications and platforms that will demonstrate how AI can help solve complex social problems such as climate change, human rights abuses, and health inequity. In addition, AI for Changemakers—a project launched by Tech to the Rescue—has the goal of supporting 110 nonprofits by helping them define their AI strategy and connecting them with tech companies willing to partner with them pro bono. Some of the practical use cases for the technologies include deforestation mapping, waste management and recycling, precision agriculture, and ocean conservation and protection. “We hope that over time philanthropy will fund more of these transformational use cases that have the potential to help nonprofits deliver services in new ways. There’s a role for philanthropy in all of it,” Swartsel says.