Spotify is turning everyone into a designer with a new tool for creating custom playlist artwork

BY Janya Sundar1 minute read

Spotify launched a new feature today that enables users to design and customize their own playlist cover art. The feature, now available in beta, gives listeners the ability to personalize the appearance of playlists covers by adding unique images, text, and graphic elements.

“The launch of this feature will put even more creative freedom directly in the hands of fans,” says Payman Kassaie, Associate Director of Brand at Spotify. [Image: Spotify] To create cover art, users can select any playlist they’ve created, tap the context menu (…), and choose “Create Cover Art” within the menu options. From there, they can customize the playlist’s cover by adjusting elements such as background colors, adding text (using Spotify’s custom typeface), applying text effects (which also work on emojis), and uploading personal images. Once complete, the cover art will be updated to the playlist, and can be shared on social media. [Image: Spotify] The feature includes 40 unique stickers, designed in collaboration with artists that users can add to their playlist covers. As part of the launch, Spotify partnered with music artists like Clairo, Jamie xx, and Arlo Parks to update their playlist covers and provide inspiration to users.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“We looked to creators and artists who are as passionate about playlisting as fans are because we knew they’d be eager to get their hands on this new feature,” Kassaie says. [Image: Spotify] Spotify also partnered with visual artists including Imogene Strauss, a creative director who’s worked with Charli xcx; Ugly Primo, designer of Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny; and Cey Adams, designer of albums and logos for The Notorious B.I.G., Beastie Boys, and JAY-Z. [Image: Spotify] Kassaie said the team worked to find a balance between allowing for freedom of expression while being easy to use.