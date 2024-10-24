Trump’s recent digital ads apply a new GOTV strategy: Peer pressure

BY Hunter Schwarz2 minute read

Donald Trump’s campaign is using some good, old-fashioned peer pressure to urge his supporters to vote for him by telling them that’s what their neighbors are doing.

The former president’s digital ads on Meta platforms in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin use images of suburban neighborhoods to encourage voters to request their ballots. “Your neighbors are ready to vote,” says one ad. “Are you?” The ads, which started running earlier this month, offer variations on that theme. One reads, “Your Neighbors Are Counting on You to Vote” over a blurred overhead Google Maps-style view of a neighborhood. Another shows a blue yard sign that reads, “This House Votes Blue” in a tall, sans-serif font mimicking Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign logo. “Your Democrat Neighbor Is Voting,” the ad reads. “Are You?” [Images: Trump Campaign] These digital ads are all about nudging people to act based on social perception. The former ad’s message could be effective, for instance, with voters who have fellow Republican neighbors, because it acts as a reminder that elections are a group effort in which others are relying on you to participate. The latter version could sway Republican voters in Democratic-leaning neighborhoods because it suggests there’s a need to counterbalance their neighbor’s vote.

Research has shown that social pressure is an effective way to convince people to vote. A 2008 study published in the American Political Science Review analyzed how various mailers impacted voter turnout. The most effective mailer indicated whether members of the recipient’s household voted in previous elections—as well as whether their neighbors had. That message resulted in an 8.1 percentage-point gain over the control group, according to study. Other mailers in the study that had increased turnout included one that showed only a household’s own voting record, and another that said “Do Your Civic Duty—Vote!” But none were as effective as the one that included a neighbor’s voting record. It turns out a little shame can go a long way toward getting people to cast their ballots, something the Trump campaign is looking to exploit. [Images: Harris Campaign] The Harris campaign is running its own early-voting ads, including some that mimic the look of ballots, and others that are custom-designed to target specific swing states by integrating familiar symbols like a Georgia peach. Similarly, some of Trump’s suburban-themed get-out-the-vote ads are generic, while others target specific states. One such ad reads, “Ready to Make Arizona Great Again?” with a photo of suburban streets in the shadow of the mighty Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix.