Home-based daycare is a crucial childcare solution. So why are cities shutting providers down?

BY Kendra Hurley7 minute read

When Deborah May decided to grow her Mobile, Alabama, home daycare from 5 children to 10, she had the support of her neighbors, her homeowners association, and even the local planning commission. But in May, the city council denied her plan, with one councilman saying it would put “all neighbors at risk for further encroachment of business into a neighborhood,” NBC 15 News reported.

In Missoula, Minnesota, childcare provider BriAnne Moline approached more than 120 property management companies with a thick binder explaining the benefits of home daycares to neighborhoods before she found a landlord willing to rent to her, but only above market price. And in New York City, where living spaces are notoriously cramped, a number of home daycares are vulnerable to being shut down because they operate out of apartments where no one lives, violating a requirement that providers live in the same spaces as their daycares. Gladys Jones, co-founder of family childcare membership group ECE On the Move, knows several women whose programs were shuttered for this reason. At the mercy of regulators, landlords, and neighbors The American workforce is suffering a childcare shortage which is hitting women the hardest. Mothers report that they’re missing and cutting back on work, getting fired, declining promotions, or giving up the job search because of problems securing affordable, reliable childcare. It’s also straining the economy, with one recent study estimating about $122 billion a year in lost pay, productivity and tax revenue due to a dearth of care.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In theory, at least, childcare programs run out of residences—called “family” or “home-based” childcare—can respond quickly to neighborhood childcare needs. After all, unlike building a new childcare center, the physical space for these businesses already exists. They’re literally homes. But in practice, many home daycare providers looking to open or grow programs face a maze of costly, sometimes conflicting laws and regulatory hurdles that have nothing to do with child safety or health, but that can take months and thousands of dollars to fulfill. These might include requirements to provide off-street parking despite daycares having staggered and brief pick-up and drop-off times. Daycare owners are lucky if they make $30,000 a year, said Natalie Renew, executive director of Home Grown, a national initiative to improve access and quality of home-based childcare, yet they’re asked “to finance these incredibly expensive capital projects with no reasonable expectation they’ll see that [money] in their operating returns.” In other cases, home daycares like Moline in Minnesota face discrimination from landlords, condominium groups, and homeowners associations who worry about noise, property damage, and being sued. And there are plenty of top-notch programs operating in a gray area of legality that places them and their clients at the mercy of regulators, landlords, and neighbors.

Expand to continue reading ↓