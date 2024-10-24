Limited-edition booze labels designed by celebrated artists are helping spirits brands go viral

BY John Kell5 minute read

When computational architect Michael Hansmeyer went to visit The Glenlivet distillery in Scotland last year, he found inspiration in a whisky-making process he felt was relatively simplistic.

Whisky only has three ingredients: malted barley, water, and yeast. And the way it has been made hasn’t changed too much over the course of centuries. Flavors are almost entirely derived from maturation in oak casks, which can last for three years or even decades. “In that, I saw parallels to how I work,” Hansmeyer tells Fast Company. “I also work with very simple inputs. And much like the whisky, something comes out that maybe you wouldn’t have expected.” He was selected by French beverage giant Pernod Ricard to create a sculpture to house a decanter with 55-year-old single malt Scotch, the oldest ever from The Glenlivet, launched to mark the 200th anniversary of the distillery. Only 100 bottles will be sold, each at $55,000, and a one-of-a-kind Hansmeyer creation is going up for auction at Sotheby’s later this month. [Photo: Courtesy of The Glenlivet] “We knew that working with someone like Michael would push boundaries,” says Jayne Murphy, marketing director at Pernod Ricard’s Scotch whisky company Chivas Brothers.

Don Julio, Suntory, Absolut, and Woodford Reserve are among the brands increasingly looking to artistic muses to pair with their spirits. Fashion designers, sculptors, street artists, and even the estates of dead artists like Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat have been sought after to create limited-edition bottles and packaging that can be priced below $50 or north of $50,000, the latter often almost exclusively intended for deep-pocketed collectors. “So much about spirits is differentiation,” says Mario Guerra, a market manager for Saverglass, which manufactures glass bottles for the liquor and wine industries. “Not just in your expressions or your brand, but differentiation with your packaging.” By turning liquor into artwork, brands are generating buzz and affinity with their more loyal fans, while also boosting sales. Woodford Reserve says the limited edition, annual artistic bottles launched every year since 1999 to mark the Kentucky Derby sell out before the horses even race at the track.

“It has become a sought-after edition for collectors,” says Chris Poynter, public relations and partnership manager for Woodford Reserve. “If you took the Woodford Reserve Derby bottle and made it a stand-alone brand, it would be a larger [seller] than most craft brands created in Kentucky.” To celebrate the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby this year, Woodford Reserve hired a Kentucky native, Wylie Caudill, to design the newest commemorative bottle. Caudill caught the brand’s eye after drawing roses on Woodford Reserve bottles and sharing his work on TikTok. [Photo: Courtesy of Woodford Reserve] The colors of the roses painted on the bottle represent the red roses presented to the winning horse today, the pink and white roses that were given to the first-ever Derby winner, golden yellow roses to mark the 150th anniversary, and cerulean roses that are a nod to Caudill’s love of the film The Devil Wears Prada, which features a speech professing the importance of the color in the fashion world, delivered by actress Meryl Streep.

“There are little historic nods, but the roses are core to my artistic notoriety,” says Caudill. “It is cool to see so much of me in this bottle and so much of the Kentucky Derby.” Mexican-American fashion designer Willy Chavarria aimed to evoke something similar when designing a limited-edition bottle for Don Julio tequila. “The taste of the liquid in the bottle is familiar to me,” says Chavarria. “It reminds me of family.” The bottle he designed evokes imagery inspired by the Día de Muertos holiday, the Day of the Dead national Mexican festival that is celebrated in late October through early November. Roses are also a signature element of Chavarria’s work, a symbol of “romance, beauty, life, and death, too,” says Chavarria.

“We really handed him the creative reins on this work,” says Karen Harris, senior vice president of tequila and mezcal at Diageo North America. Sold at $70 per bottle, the liquor giant says it wanted the price point to be accessible. [Photo: Courtesy of Don Julio] Chavarria says the partnership has also spilled over into his fashion line, lending inspiration to a line that includes linen shirts, pants, and accessories including a $350 Don Julio straw hat. “It’s not too dissimilar from designing clothes,” says Chavarria. “Because ultimately, it’s about how can this creation affect how someone feels?” Suntory Global Spirits has worked with washi paper artist Eriko Horiki since as far back as 1989, designing and constructing hand-made labels and speciality boxes for the company’s whiskies and gins. “You see a lot of whiskies that have incredible, flamboyant packaging,” says James Bowker, global advocacy manager for House of Suntory. “But we wanted to take the Japanese approach, a more delicate approach to craftsmanship.”

The latest partnership was tied to this month’s launch of a 40-year-old Hibiki, of which only 400 bottles will be sold at $35,000 apiece. Horiki created the washi label that appears on the wooden box the Hibiki is sold in, which is made of 12 different types of Japanese wood, including cherry, chestnut, and beech. “Washi paper is very symbolic of luxury and gifting in Japanese culture,” says Bowker, of the feeling Suntory is aiming to evoke with the launch. [Photo: Courtesy of Hibiki] The design process with Suntory tends to take about three months, estimates Horiki, who says that about 70% of the final product is creatively planned. The rest is up to chance, as the combination of paper mulberry, threads, and water can result in unexpected results. The intensity of the light that hits the washi can also change the paper’s appearance. Horiki says washi is similar to whisky in that they both can vary in appearance or flavor, depending on the elements. “The concept of washi and whisky making is the same, because whisky making also requires some natural coincidence,” says Horiki, speaking through a translator.