Walmart’s pharmacy will now deliver prescription drugs to your home. Here’s everything to know

By the end of January 2025, Walmart’s Pharmacy Delivery is expected to be available in 49 states, reaching tens of millions of customers for both new prescriptions and medication refills, the company said in a statement to Fast Company. (The service will not be available in North Dakota due to a state law that says the owner of a pharmacy must be located or based there.)

“We are committed to being exactly where our customers need us to be,” Tom Ward, chief eCommerce officer, Walmart U.S., told Fast Company. “We know people want and need a seamless and adaptable shopping experience that fits their busy lives and needs.”

“If you’re a parent with a sick child, we can quickly deliver the necessary medication right to your door, along with chicken noodle soup, a humidifier, a new book, orange juice, or even a video game,” Ward added. “Walmart is doing something new in a way only we can—once again meeting customers at the intersection of convenience and access.”