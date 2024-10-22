Walmart’s pharmacy will now deliver prescription drugs to your home. Here’s everything to know

Walmart has launched nationwide, same-day pharmacy delivery in six states: Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.
By the end of January 2025, Walmart’s Pharmacy Delivery is expected to be available in 49 states, reaching tens of millions of customers for both new prescriptions and medication refills, the company said in a statement to Fast Company. (The service will not be available in North Dakota due to a state law that says the owner of a pharmacy must be located or based there.)
“We are committed to being exactly where our customers need us to be,” Tom Ward, chief eCommerce officer, Walmart U.S., told Fast Company. “We know people want and need a seamless and adaptable shopping experience that fits their busy lives and needs.”
“If you’re a parent with a sick child, we can quickly deliver the necessary medication right to your door, along with chicken noodle soup, a humidifier, a new book, orange juice, or even a video game,” Ward added. “Walmart is doing something new in a way only we can—once again meeting customers at the intersection of convenience and access.”
Walmart is integrating prescription medications and general merchandise into one streamlined single-order for delivery, and will offer all medications through Pharmacy Delivery with some select exceptions.
Here’s everything to know.
Why is Walmart delivering prescriptions now?
According to the retail giant, prescription delivery is the number one service requested by customers. In a recent survey, 55% of Walmart customers expressed a desire to have their prescriptions delivered along with their groceries and other items they need in a single online order. This was most requested by those who self-identified as “time-sensitive, busy families.”
How much does it cost?
Walmart+ members will receive free delivery on Pharmacy Delivery. Non-Walmart+ members will pay $9.95 for standard delivery.
How does it work?
For same-day scheduled delivery, customers will be able to schedule their Pharmacy Delivery for a specific time.
For on-demand and express delivery, which is coming soon, customers will have the option to choose on-demand (to receive prescription within hours) or express delivery in 30 minutes.
New or existing insurance plans will be applied to the transaction just as they would in-store.
Is it safe?
According to Walmart, prescription medications are always verified by licensed pharmacists according to doctors’ orders.
Here are some additional measures in place to ensure safe, HIPPA-compliant transport from store-to-door:
- Medications are securely packaged in tamper-evident packaging to prevent tampering.
- Customers can track their orders in real-time through the Walmart app or website.
- Once delivered, customers receive photo confirmation via the Walmart app and their email.
- Drivers are also required to complete a two-step verification process as part of the delivery order, and drivers must undergo a biometric scan before picking up the prescription at the pharmacy and again before dropping it off at the customer’s location.
What does this mean for CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens?
Walmart’s pharmacy delivery service could prove to be stiff competition for already struggling pharmacy chains like CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, which have been closing thousands of stores as a result of poor sales and inflation.
Walgreens recently announced plans to close some 1,200 stores over the next three years, saying a quarter of its locations were unprofitable, while CVS plans to lay off 2,900 employees as it faces striking workers. Rite Aid, the nation’s third-largest stand-alone pharmacy chain, filed for bankruptcy last year and reportedly closed 400 to 500 of its approximately 2,200 stores.
The drugstore chains are also battling online competition from Amazon and decreased profits from prescription drugs due to lower reimbursement rates.