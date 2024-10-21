BuyBuy Baby comeback no more: Retailer closes final 10 store locations a year after bankruptcy

It’s been a long goodbye for retailer BuyBuy Baby, which once again is closing all its stores just a year after declaring bankruptcy. The company said it’s shifting to online-only and is shuttering all 10 remaining locations before the end of the year.

“[We are] transforming into a digital-first brand, focusing all our energy on providing an exceptional online shopping experience,” the baby-focused retailer said in a statement on its website. “This decision comes after listening closely to you, our incredible customers, and our valued partners. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping this new chapter.”

BuyBuy Baby, which sells baby gear, furniture, clothes, and toys, added it was a “difficult decision and wasn’t a choice we took lightly.”

All in-store sales are now final. Customers can still use gift cards at store locations until October 31. After that, gift cards must be redeemed online at buybuybaby.com.