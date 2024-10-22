How Gap, Nextdoor, and others are supporting employees on Election Day

BY Lars Schmidt7 minute read

In an era when corporate social responsibility is no longer optional, a new battleground for employee engagement and brand reputation has emerged: the voting booth.

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election looms, a growing number of companies are not just encouraging their employees to vote; they’re actively carving out time in the workday for civic participation. This shift represents more than a goodwill gesture. It’s a strategic move that’s reshaping the relationship between business and democracy. But what’s driving this trend, and what does it mean for the future of work and civic engagement? The idea that employers can and should provide their employees time off to vote has gained significant momentum in recent years, evolving from a niche perk to an expected benefit in many industries. This shift raises critical questions about the role of businesses in democratic processes, the impact on employee engagement, and the potential long-term effects on voter turnout and civic participation. Providing time off to vote does not appear to be a fleeting corporate fad, but rather a shift in how businesses view their role in society, driven by a combination of employee expectations, brand considerations, and a growing recognition of the link between civic engagement and workplace satisfaction. Maren Hogan, CEO of Red Branch Media, a marketing and advertising agency for B2B companies, says that employers can play an important role in helping their early-career employees understand the importance of civic engagement.

“When I first started Red Branch, many of my younger employees hadn’t experienced the true power of their vote,” Hogan says. “Offering time off to vote gives them not only the chance to participate but to become mindful about their choices in elections that affect their lives and families on a deeply personal level.” Historically, voting laws varied widely by state, with some requiring employers to provide time off and others leaving it to company discretion. Today, 20 states (representing 40% of the U.S.) mandate paid time off to vote, according to research by the National Conference of State Legislatures. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the number of companies offering paid time off to vote. Most notably, there is the nonpartisan Time to Vote coalition, founded in 2018.

Time to Vote represents a collaboration among businesses to address the conflict between work obligations and civic duty. This business-led initiative, founded through a partnership between Patagonia, Levi Strauss & Co., and PayPal, includes more than 2,200 companies with the aim of increasing voter participation by ensuring employees don’t have to choose between earning a paycheck and casting their ballot. Participating companies employ various strategies to support voting, including providing information about early voting and vote-by-mail options, offering paid time off on Election Day, or implementing no-meeting policies to free up time for voting. Time to Vote exemplifies how the business community can collectively address critical societal issues, demonstrating that corporate America can play a pivotal role in strengthening democratic participation.

Gap Inc.’s Civic Engagement Initiatives While some companies are just beginning to explore ways to support employee voting, other organizations have already implemented comprehensive programs. Gap Inc., the clothing and accessories retailer, is fostering employee civic engagement through a series of initiatives. “Gap Inc. has always done more than sell clothes,” said Richard Dickson, the company’s president and CEO, in an email. “As a house of iconic American brands that shape culture, we know there’s so much more that unites than divides us.” Gap’s approach to civic engagement is multifaceted, addressing not only the practical aspects of voting but also the educational and emotional components of participating in the democratic process. Here are the key elements of the program:

Time off to vote: Gap Inc. ensures that any employee, including part-time and seasonal workers, who is unable to vote during nonworking hours is granted up to two hours of paid time off to vote. (In some states, this allowance may be greater, depending on local regulations.) Education: Gap hosts educational sessions featuring both Republican and Democratic political strategists. The company says these are safe spaces for employees to engage in conversations and hear differing perspectives, promoting a culture of open dialogue and critical thinking. Voting resources: Through a partnership with Get Out the Vote, Gap provides employees with a dedicated online portal. This resource offers comprehensive information about the electoral process and access to helpful voter information, making it easier for employees to exercise their right to vote. By centralizing these resources, they remove informational barriers that might otherwise discourage participation. Well-being support: Acknowledging the stress that can accompany election seasons, Gap provides wellness resources and workshops. These initiatives are designed to support employees’ mental health and overall well-being amid what can be a tense political climate. This holistic approach demonstrates Gap’s understanding that civic engagement isn’t just about the act of voting, but also about managing the emotional aspects of participating in democracy. The brand’s approach demonstrates that by providing education, resources, and emotional support, corporations can play a crucial role in strengthening democratic participation while also supporting their employees’ overall well-being. “At Gap Inc. we recognize that the U.S. presidential election is a cultural moment with real impact on our people,” said Amy Thompson, chief people officer, in an email. “Participating in democracy is always in style, and our teams feeling empowered to actively participate, regardless of their political stance, is an important step in bridging the gaps between us.” While the long-term effects of such corporate civic engagement programs are yet to be fully understood, Gap’s approach provides a model for how businesses can support and encourage democratic participation among their workforce.

The Driving Forces Behind Corporate Voting Policies The landscape of corporate America is undergoing a shift when it comes to employee voting participation. This evolution in company policies reflects a broader transformation in corporate culture, driven by a complex interplay of demographic changes, political dynamics, technological advancements, and legal considerations. Several factors have contributed. Changing employee expectations: Millennials and Gen Z, who now make up a significant portion of the workforce, place a high value on corporate social responsibility. Many choose to work for companies based on personal ethics. Increased political polarization: The heightened political climate has made voting more salient for many employees. Companies are responding by facilitating civic engagement. Technological advancements: Remote work and flexible scheduling have made it easier for companies to accommodate voting time without significant disruption to operations. Legal landscape: While federal law doesn’t mandate time off for voting, an increasing number of states have enacted laws requiring employers to provide time off. Companies are recognizing that supporting civic engagement is not only about compliance but also aligning with employee values and building a stronger, more engaged workforce.

The Business Case for Ballot Time While providing time off to vote might seem like a purely altruistic move, there’s a compelling business case behind it. Companies are finding that this policy can yield significant returns in terms of employee satisfaction, brand reputation, and even productivity. Employee engagement and retention: Companies with strong civic engagement policies, including providing time off for voting, often see improved employee retention rates. This can translate to significant cost savings, given the high costs associated with employee turnover. Brand reputation: In an age when consumers are increasingly values-driven, supporting voting rights can enhance a company’s public image. Many consumers expect CEOs to speak out publicly on societal challenges, including voting rights. Productivity boosts: Some companies report increased productivity around election periods. For example, outdoor clothing company Patagonia, which closes all of its U.S. stores on Election Day, has reported positive impacts on employee engagement. Talent attraction: In competitive job markets, offering employees time off voting can be a differentiator. Many job seekers consider a company’s stance on civic engagement when evaluating potential employers. “Supporting our employees’ right to vote strengthens our workplace as well as our communities,” said Bryan Power, chief people officer at Nextdoor. “At Nextdoor, we allow U.S. employees to volunteer at local polling stations without drawing upon their personal PTO. We also set aside a half day ‘no meeting block’ for all U.S. employees with an explicit statement encouraging voter participation to ensure our workforce has time to vote, reinforcing our commitment to active civic engagement within our local communities.” Providing time off to vote is increasingly seen not just as an act of good corporate citizenship, but as a strategic investment in workforce and brand. The potential returns on this policy can be substantial and long-lasting.