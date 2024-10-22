Earthquakes reduced Antakya, Turkey, to rubble. This is how it’s being rebuilt

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

When a major earthquake hit Turkey last year—followed by major aftershocks— the city of Antakya was one of the places that had the worst damage. Tens of thousands of people in the province died, and hundreds of thousands were displaced. Around 80% of the city was destroyed.

Now, Antakya is starting to build a new city center, the first step in rebuilding the city as a whole. “It’s a crisis, but it’s actually an opportunity to make a better city,” says Furkan Demirci, chairman of the Türkiye Design Council, a nonprofit that brought together dozens of local and international design and engineering teams and other groups to work on plans for the rebuild along with citizens. The plan adds more green space, a buffer zone near rivers and streams to avoid flooding, streets that are more walkable, and a more efficient bus system, while adding back as much housing and commercial space as existed before. As new buildings go up, the designers didn’t want to lose the soul of the city that was devastated, a place with thousands of years of history and active street life. “We can’t pretend that we can bring back what was there, even though you could hear in the interviews that people just wanted their lives back,” says Pinar Guvenc, a partner at Sour, an Istanbul and New York-based architecture firm that interviewed Antakya residents to inform the design. Still, it’s possible to include visual cues that connect to the past, Guvenc says, and some of the architectural diversity that existed before. “We didn’t want to create a cookie-cutter housing project,” she says.

While the new buildings in the city center will look different, the layout of streets will be similar to what was there before. “We tried to maintain streets intact as much as we could so people can kind of retain that mental map of the city as they had it,” says Eleni Gklinou, an urban designer at Foster & Partners, the firm that led the work on a new master plan that outlines principles for re-creating 13 districts, including the city center. “So it’s not like they’re coming back to a radically different urban fabric.” Main commercial streets in each district, with community spaces like coffeeshops and schools, will also be rebuilt. But because buildings have to be reconstructed, there’s room to slightly widen some streets so there’s more room for pedestrians, trees, spaces to sit outdoors, and potentially bike lanes. The plan also calls for “superblocks,” with neighborhoods that are more walkable inside arterial roads. By tweaking the arrangement of buildings, it’s possible to retain housing and commercial units while still nearly doubling public spaces like parks and plazas. Some walking paths will be marked with special paving that identifies them as leading to community refuges in the case of an emergency. “We heard a lot of stories from the earthquake that people didn’t have clarity on where their closest refuge space was or how to get there very quickly,” says Gklinou.