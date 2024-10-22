‘What’s your current salary?’ Here’s how to reply

BY Featured9 minute read

When you’re being interviewed, the last thing you want is to get a “panic question.” These questions can leave you spinning, unsure of how to answer. An uncomfortable silence, followed by a lackluster answer, can follow the dreaded, “What’s your current salary?” While honesty is a good rule to follow, divulging this information can put you at a disadvantage.

To navigate this tricky scenario, we’ve gathered insights from experts across various fields, including recruiters, HR professionals, and hiring managers. Their strategies can help you shift from feeling on the spot to becoming your own powerful advocate. State your expectations instead Don’t tell them what you currently make—tell them what you want to make. That’s really the crux of what they want anyway, so they can see if your expectations are a match for what they’re able and willing to offer. Do your research to confidently cite those industry standards and start negotiating in a fair pay range. If they keep pressing you for your pay, explain that you don’t feel it’s relevant to the conversation and redirect to what matters: getting on the same page about pay.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Albert Kim, VP of Talent, Checkr Suggest a range and benefits The truth is that, regardless of the salary on offer, almost all employers want to hire staff with a small uplift on their current salary. Therefore, it has become very common to ask about the current salary. However, being truthful might limit your negotiating power later in the hiring process. You can handle this in a few ways. One approach is to say, “I understand that the salary is in the range of X, and I am looking around this level.” Another option is to say, “Let’s park this for the moment, and instead, let me tell you about the value I can bring to your company.” But the best approach might be to say, “I’m very excited about this opportunity and focusing on roles within the salary range of X to Y. Can you confirm that the salary on offer is within these parameters?”

If they insist on knowing your current salary, you can politely respond, “I understand that money is important; however, until I find out more about the role and your organization, I’m not comfortable sharing my current salary at this stage.” If you choose to disclose your salary, discuss the overall package if it fits within the parameters on offer. In the U.K., your P45 will disclose earnings without breaking down the total, including bonuses/commissions and basic salary, so you will not be lying. Also, talk about your current benefits that may not be offered in this opportunity, such as private health and stock options, as this may lead the interviewer to consider how they can compensate for these. The key is to remain professional, polite, and confident while answering this question, focusing more on your skills, experience, qualifications, and the value you will add to their business.

Rob Scott, managing director, Aaron Wallis Sales Recruitment Respond truthfully, then ask for their budget If you are in a part of the United States where that is still a legal question, the correct response is to tell them the truth and then follow up by asking, “And what is the salary range budgeted for the position?” After hearing the answer, you can respond by saying either, “That would fit with what I am looking for,” or “What I would want to earn will depend upon the actual requirements of the position, my meeting with my future manager, the team, and getting a clearer idea of his/her/their expectations. All I know is what I’ve read in an ad or job description, and been told by the agency recruiter, or the person who referred me, which may or may not be accurate. Can we discuss what I would be looking for after that?”

Usually, they will try to pin you down to a desired salary to which you should reply, “For now, you can say I am looking for X (whatever amount is within the budget). However, I may be looking for more or be willing to accept less after my meetings with my manager and others and learn more. So, I am not committing to accepting an offer at that salary. I need to know more.” That makes it clear you will not be cornered during your first interview by a screener who cannot assess your real value and only has the authority to reject you or pass you on to a real decision-maker. Jeff Altman, global job search coach, the Big Game Hunter

Shift to expectations for the open role When a candidate is asked for their current salary in a job interview, it can be a challenging moment, especially for those from underrepresented communities who often face significant pay equity gaps. Disclosing current compensation can unintentionally perpetuate these gaps, as employers may base their offers on your past earnings rather than the true market value of your skills and experience. This practice can exacerbate existing inequalities, locking individuals into a cycle of underpayment and undervaluation. To navigate this situation smartly, it’s essential to shift the conversation away from past compensation and toward your expectations based on the role you’re applying for. One effective approach is to politely redirect the question by saying something like, “I’m looking for a compensation package that reflects the market rate for this role and aligns with the value I can bring to your company.” If pressed further, you can mention that your past salary doesn’t fully represent your current skill level or the value you bring to the table. This opens the door to discuss your qualifications and the market rate for the position, rather than being anchored to a potentially outdated or unfair salary. For candidates who find themselves in situations where a company requires salary history as part of the application process, it’s important to handle this strategically. You might consider responding with a broad salary range rather than a specific number, emphasizing that your expectation is to be compensated fairly based on the responsibilities of the new role. Additionally, make it clear that you’re open to discussing compensation in greater detail once you’ve had the opportunity to fully understand the scope of the position.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that you are being compensated fairly and equitably, based on your skills, experience, and the value you bring, rather than on a history that may not accurately reflect your worth. Advocating for yourself in this way not only supports your personal career growth but also helps to challenge and change the systemic issues that contribute to pay inequity in the workplace. Manuel Schlothauer, founder, HeyManuel.com Detail total compensation In many states, including Washington, employers are prohibited from asking applicants for their salary history. If salary history inquiries are allowed in your state, provide a detailed account of your total compensation, not just your base W-2 salary. This should include your base salary, any bonuses (monthly, quarterly, or annual), 401(k) employer contributions, flexible spending accounts, gym memberships, and other job-related perks.

advertisement

Additionally, communicate to your prospective employer that you are looking for a position that represents a step up from your current role, so any job offer should include a meaningful increase in compensation. Raj Bharti, managing partner, Spherion Staffing & Recruiting Ask questions to establish a baseline Pay transparency and managing expectations are constantly concerns for candidates and hiring managers. Having experienced both perspectives, I’ve learned that there is a respectful way to address this question without explicitly answering the interviewer. Although this question is legal under federal law, many states and local jurisdictions have enacted laws to prevent employers from seeking pay history.

A company should aim to provide pay based on the market and the skills and responsibilities of the candidate. In addition, different companies have different pay structures. Compensation packages may include base pay, bonuses, equity, commuter benefits, wellness stipends, 401(k) matches, and more. Using this information, you can decline to answer the question. Here are two examples: Interviewer 1: Can you share with me what you expect to be paid?

Candidate 1: It would be best if you could provide detailed information about how compensation is structured for employees in this particular role, taking into account the required level of experience and skills. Additionally, it would be helpful to know the salary range you are able to offer. With a clear understanding of the compensation structure and the available range, I can then determine if it would be suitable for me. Interviewer 2: Can you share what you were previously paid? Candidate 2: I am not comfortable sharing that information, as compensation can vary depending on the company’s size, market, and the specific compensation package. Can you provide details on how this company compensates for this role, including the range offered, considering the required experience and skills?

It’s common for interviewers to ask questions to establish a baseline. Some interviewers and recruiters can be persistent in seeking this information. It’s important to have an idea of the acceptable salary range for the role and experience level in the current job market. If you encounter a situation where the interviewer is insistent on getting a specific number, you have two options. You can either provide a number slightly above the top percentile and observe their reaction, or you can choose to move on, as this could be a red flag. Just remember, all companies are different; know your worth, be polite, and lean on them to offer a range. Justin Otero, senior engineering manager and career coach, Navan

Respond based on career level While it might seem straightforward to disclose your current or past salary during an interview, doing so can inadvertently limit your negotiating power. The salary you earned in a previous role may not fully reflect your current market value or the responsibilities of the new position. By providing a direct answer, you risk anchoring the conversation to a figure that doesn’t capture your true worth. Instead, a more strategic response allows you to navigate the conversation toward a compensation package that aligns with the value you’ll bring to the new role. For example: If you’re an entry-level candidate, try saying, “As I’m beginning my career, I’m focused on finding the right opportunity to grow. I’m sure we can agree on a fair salary based on the role’s requirements and my potential.”