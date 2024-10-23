Why leaders should lead with empathetic pragmatism during difficult times 

In recent weeks, we’ve seen high-profile workforce moves gone wrong and insensitive comments from former industry executives. Unfortunately for them, some of these comments have gone viral, adding to the long list of blunders by organizational leaders in the post-COVID era. (See for example, a former Sony executive’s blunt advice to laid-off workers in the gaming industry —“Go to the beach.”)

This was a shocking display of detachment and highlights how leadership can fall short when they sacrifice empathy for expediency. And this isn’t an isolated incident either. It reflects a larger, troubling pattern of decision-making that prioritizes pragmatism at the expense of empathy. As these examples demonstrate, when leaders operate from a purely pragmatic perspective, decisions tend to backfire—which often damages morale and trust within the organization.

The most effective leaders, in my experience, know that tough decisions cannot be made with blind pragmatism. Instead, they ask better questions that force them to consider both the business and human impacts. How will this decision affect the people behind the numbers? What message does it send about our leadership?

Empathy and pragmatism: two sides of the same coin

Contrary to popular belief, empathy and pragmatism are not mutually exclusive. The best leaders understand that navigating difficult times require them to tap into both. I call this approach empathetic pragmatism, a concept that acknowledges the harsh realities of business while keeping in mind the people those decisions affect. True leadership requires balancing compassion with decisiveness. Leaders don’t have to choose between doing the right thing for the business and doing the right thing for their people. There’s always a third way.