Why leaders should lead with empathetic pragmatism during difficult times 

In recent weeks, we’ve seen high-profile workforce moves gone wrong and insensitive comments from former industry executives. Unfortunately for them, some of these comments have gone viral, adding to the long list of blunders by organizational leaders in the post-COVID era. (See for example, a former Sony executive’s blunt advice to laid-off workers in the gaming industry—“Go to the beach.”)
This was a shocking display of detachment and highlights how leadership can fall short when they sacrifice empathy for expediency. And this isn’t an isolated incident either. It reflects a larger, troubling pattern of decision-making that prioritizes pragmatism at the expense of empathy. As these examples demonstrate, when leaders operate from a purely pragmatic perspective, decisions tend to backfire—which often damages morale and trust within the organization.
The most effective leaders, in my experience, know that tough decisions cannot be made with blind pragmatism. Instead, they ask better questions that force them to consider both the business and human impacts. How will this decision affect the people behind the numbers? What message does it send about our leadership?
Empathy and pragmatism: two sides of the same coin
Contrary to popular belief, empathy and pragmatism are not mutually exclusive. The best leaders understand that navigating difficult times require them to tap into both. I call this approach empathetic pragmatism, a concept that acknowledges the harsh realities of business while keeping in mind the people those decisions affect. True leadership requires balancing compassion with decisiveness. Leaders don’t have to choose between doing the right thing for the business and doing the right thing for their people. There’s always a third way.
My journey to empathetic pragmatism
I didn’t arrive at this realization overnight. In fact, it took years of trial and error, and self-reflection. It wasn’t until I became a senior executive responsible for leading a large team that I started to realize just how crucial empathy was to effective leadership.
At that time, the company marked me as “high potential” and assigned an executive coach. During our first meeting, we reviewed my 360-degree feedback survey. I expected high scores in areas like dominance and leadership. To my surprise, my highest marks came in empathy, cooperation, and consensus-building—qualities I’d previously discounted. This feedback kicked off a yearlong journey of self-discovery, where I realized that empathy was not a weakness, but a superpower.
That insight ultimately led me to pursue executive coaching full-time, helping others realize the power of empathetic leadership. Since then, I’ve combined my passion for coaching with my love of music, which has further deepened my belief in the importance of listening—whether it’s to employees, customers, or the music itself.