Follow this 3-step framework to make real progress in your DEI goals

While news feeds are dominated by stories of high-profile companies publicly walking back or cutting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, a majority of companies remain committed to DEI. In a March 2024 Gartner survey of 90 DEI leaders, more than 70% stated that they had not restructured, paused hiring, or rebranded their DEI programs in response to backlash . Only 10% of organizations made adjustments to their programs to be less legally risky.

But despite a commitment to DEI, many organizations are struggling to scale progress. According to a February 2024 Gartner survey, the number-one challenge for 53% of DEI leaders this year is the lack of business leader ownership for DEI outcomes.

Today’s DEI leaders are overwhelmed, and DEI efforts lack the necessary participation to sustain and maximize impact. Yet, it’s a key driver of progress. Organizations that are able to drive accountability and business leader ownership of outcomes can generate a significant return on investment. The February 2024 Gartner survey found that organizations where business leaders have high accountability for inclusion saw 49% higher inclusion, 40% higher engagement, and 14% higher performance among employees than organizations whose business leaders had low accountability for inclusion.

There are three critical components to ensure business leaders throughout the organization take ownership of DEI outcomes. And businesses who want to make solid progress on their DEI goals need to take the following steps.