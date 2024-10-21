Edward Enninful discusses his first Montcler fashion collection

BY Mark Wilson3 minute read

You’ve never seen a puffer coat do this before.

For the finale of Shanghai fashion week, the Italian outdoor luxury brand Moncler debuted its latest “Genius” collections. Since 2017, Moncler has partnered with external creatives in a crème de la crème of artist collabs, resulting in the release of limited edition collections that push the brand’s design purview somewhere new. This year included fashion mainstays like Rick Owens and Hiroshi Fujiwara, alongside artists including A$AP Rocky, Willow Smith, and Donald Glover. For Edward Enninful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, it marked the shift from covering and shaping the world of fashion, to actually creating it. What he presented was less a line than an entire wardrobe of performance garments: sweaters, skirts, peacoats, trenches, scarves—designed for our changing climate, and facing the end of the world head-on.

Edward Enninful [Photo: courtesy Moncler] Enninful’s story is the stuff of literal biography; the Ghana-born boy moved to London as a child, and was appointed as fashion editor to i-D magazine by age 18. He worked there 20 years, before taking the helm of British Vogue where he pushed the storied brand toward wider representation—and resigned with what was perhaps the greatest flex cover in the history of magazine publishing. Along the way, he’s consulted for several labels, ranging from Calvin Klein and Giorgio Armani. But he’s never debuted a collection of his own until now. “All the feelings are there,” he tells me the morning before his inaugural show. “Nervousness—and excitement.” [Photo: courtesy Moncler] Enninful presented dozens of garments and accessories, all of them in black, in the ultimate plea to dress in mix-and-match (but everything will match) layers. “The idea was really inspired by climate change,” says Enninful. “The idea of a woman who really wears everything on her back. Everything she owns, essentially.”

Celebrating contrasts without color Since everything is black, the system is defined by contrasts in texture and cut. That approach begins with technical knit material—which makes up base layers like leggings, cardigans, and capes. Atop that sits tricot, the shiny waterproof outwear material that defines so much of Moncler’s winter gear. The effect mixes sofa softness with indestructible-feeling tech equipment. “In the absence of color, you have to deal with textures and shapes. How can we make black versatile?” asks Enninful. “It was all about that push and pull: How do you create something that’s not just undefined and flat?” [Photo: courtesy Moncler] Along the way, Enninful injects plenty of classic femininity into a traditionally masculine space. That begins with the icon of the collection, a tricot bonnet that looks ready for 20° below—a move in line with Enninful’s own penchant for scarves and neckerchief wraps, but also a flawless reconstitution of male materiality.

[Photo: courtesy Moncler] In an exploration of cuts, Enninful displayed a penchant for ground-kissing fabrics that have no fear of extreme environments. That includes the unconcerned drape of a fringed scarf, a nylon skirt that exudes serious boho vibes, and a modified A-line trench coat that hugs the body before blossoming around one’s feet. These opulent lines, however, are in direct contrast to a high cut bomber and a puffer coat that cuts at the midriff, like a vintage mink cape. A new wardrobe for the end of the world In aggregate, the effect seems to work—you could pair about any garment in the collection with another, so long as you respect the juxtaposition of texture and cut. Though admittedly, small the pile of accessories—just look at those mitt gauntlets complete with change-purse-sized storage on top!—do a lot to add visual glue. [Photo: courtesy Moncler] “It’s very easy to create one-off fantastical pieces, but I really wanted to create a wardrobe,” says Enninful.