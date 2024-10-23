brand-innovation-10-strategies-to-create-a-winning-solution

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

Over the years, some of the best innovators were able to create their own categories in the marketplace. If you think about how some of the most popular brands have become household names, it takes more than just hiring a creative marketing team to come up with great ideas. From a mobile app on the latest smartphone that tracks your steps on a daily walk, to a digital shopping cart at the grocery store designed to cut your time in half, launching an item that lands with potential customers also requires the company to identify the “it” factor that solves a consumer’s biggest concerns.

At the end of the day, it’s essential to establish how to make work and home lifestyles easier for target consumers. Ten leading experts from Fast Company Executive Board each offer their tips to build a new market category and loyal customer base that will strengthen your business. 1. DISCOVER INDUSTRY BLIND SPOTS THAT ARE NOT BEING ADDRESSED. Innovation happens in blind spots, and the best innovators and category creators can identify these blind spots in an industry or across several and exploit them. However, being able to identify the blind spots is usually driven exclusively by their dogged ambition to change something that affects them personally. – MDavid Low, Atypical Company

2. CREATE NEW STANDARDS TO REWRITE THE INDUSTRY. To create a new category, dare to redefine the rules. In my view, the most powerful innovations don’t just fill gaps—they challenge entire mindsets. Own a vision so audacious that it forces the market to catch up. Focus on the customer, but lead with bold, unapologetic differentiation. This isn’t just about creating a category; it’s about rewriting the future of your industry. – Jessica Shapiro, LiveRamp 3. IDENTIFY AND NURTURE YOUR EARLY BRAND SUPPORTERS.

Through quick launches of minimum viable products, identify your first five “true believers”—early customers who embrace your product and champion your vision. These advocates create momentum in market creation and with investors, partners, and your organization. Their engagement provides important metrics for successful category creation and leadership. – Vijoy Pandey, Outshift by Cisco 4. TEMPER YOUR IMMEDIATE EXPECTATIONS ON SALES SUCCESS. One common mistake is attempting to go it alone. Strategic partners, such as analysts, channel partners, or media outlets, can help you educate the market on why a category is needed, but it is prudent to remember building this takes time. Tempering your expectations for a sales cycle that is longer than established categories is critical to success. – Jonathan Bumba, Ensono

5. TAKE A CUSTOMER-CENTRIC APPROACH. The best innovators leverage thoughtful, disciplined, and repeatable strategies focused on the customer and their problems, not on existing solutions. Innovators stimulate creativity by taking a customer-centric approach to brainstorm ideas focused solely on solving the customer’s problem. Get to know your customer to understand their problems. Innovation is the only guaranteed path to category domination. – Todd Thomas, Woodchuck 6. ASK INDUSTRY ANALYSTS FOR THEIR RECOMMENDATIONS AND GUIDANCE.

Engage industry analysts. A strong analyst relations program is a must for innovators creating a new category—they’re the influencers of the B2B space. Analysts can help grow your company by sharing recommendations and guidance on product roadmaps based on the competitive landscape. The tech industry continues to rapidly evolve, and if you’re not engaging the analysts, you’re losing market share. – Geri Johnson, Next PR 7. REVIEW DATA ANALYTICS TO INFORM YOUR BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM. Based on my experience, I always recommend following these three guiding principles: 1. Add value to your target audiences; 2. Differentiate your innovation; 3. Unlock business growth with your innovation. Additionally, use your customer data and insights to inform your product and service ecosystem, which should provide complementary value to your customers. – Steven Moy, Moy Advisory

8. SHARE CLIENT SUCCESS STORIES. If you’re trying to create a market category, hang in there. In my career, I have represented cloud and AI technology offerings that significantly beat others to market, so I understand the grind of constantly explaining why your product is better than traditional offerings. Asking early adopters to share their stories as real examples works best to convince mainstream buyers to give you a try. – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems 9. PUBLISH EDUCATIONAL MARKET MATERIALS.