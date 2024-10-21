facing-a-roadblock-here-s-how-20-execs-overcome-obstacles

BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

Taking on a leadership role in the workplace may seem daunting if you don’t have the right mindset. You’ll need to address just as many challenges as the wins you celebrate—so it’s not a position designed for the faint of heart.

If you’re feeling frustrated, overwhelmed, or underappreciated, it’s essential to prioritize what matters most, take a step back, and consider the bigger picture. There is usually a silver lining in most situations. Whether you decide to stay in the game for the long haul and find the best solution, or you’re ready to take a risk and consider your next career move, the experts from Fast Company Executive Board describe how they’ve maintained their own positivity during a difficult time in their career. Below are 20 best practices to help other professionals do the same. 1. AVOID OVERBURDENING YOURSELF—LEARN TO SAY ‘NO.’

Trying to manage everyone’s expectations while executing what you are tasked to do, or learning to say “no,” is the hardest thing I’ve had to overcome. Learn to say “no” when appropriate. – Akram Khalis, MHT Technologies LLC 2. IMPLEMENT PROJECT MANAGEMENT TOOLS TO KEEP YOUR TEAM ALIGNED. We initially struggled with brainstorming and aligning ideas when transitioning to a fully remote company. Overcoming this challenge required open discussions and the discovery of effective tools. We began with Jamboard and eventually settled on Mural, which helped us drive purposeful virtual collaborations and achieve the outcomes we sought. – Jacob Orrin, Merit

3. TAKE A BREATH—THEN PRIORITIZE WHAT’S MOST IMPORTANT. There have been times where as a CEO I’ve tried to tackle too much. Sometimes, when on the ground, you can’t see it in real time. But suddenly, things become a slog and you have a backlog of issues to deal with. Slowing down, taking a moment to breathe and step away, and coming back with fresh eyes allows for perspective. The solution for me was to prioritize the most important items and take action. – Richard RB Botto, Stage 32 4. GET INVOLVED WITH OPPORTUNITIES THAT PROMOTE CAREER GROWTH.

I had a professional roadblock after my manager left because I did their work and mine. I discussed this with the VP and they said I should keep taking on the former manager’s workload without compensation. So I started to learn what I needed to know so I could apply for the job. They still didn’t want to acknowledge what I was doing. As a result, I used the skills I learned and found work elsewhere. – Alexander Kwapis 5. FIND THE POSITIVE IN A NEGATIVE SITUATION. A search firm called me in 2019 to lead a turnaround assignment. My first day as CEO was March 16, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic shut us down the very next day. Unfortunately, I cut the team in half to restructure and lost millions in revenue. We have since doubled revenue and have seen five times more growth in client engagement. Seeing the pandemic as an opportunity to pivot rather than a problem was the key. – Anthony Flynn, Amazing CEO LLC

6. IGNORE COLLEAGUES WHO TRY TO KNOCK YOU OFF COURSE. Know your value. When you feel marginalized because of your gender, age, race, or experience, trust your gut—it won’t let you down. Don’t let the negative perceptions of colleagues knock you off course. Try to overcome roadblocks, but if you find you can’t, then choose a different path. That may mean leaving your current role, which may seem drastic, but ask yourself how beneficial it will be to stay there. – Kendra Davenport, Easterseals 7. HIRE A CAREER COACH TO ADDRESS YOUR ISSUES.

For me, it was working with an executive coach. I was extremely conflict-avoidant, and it was causing huge problems in my job. I didn’t realize that something I was doing to keep the peace was actually undermining my ability to lead effectively. It was a lot of work to build a new muscle, but it completely changed the trajectory of my career. – Cathy Graham, Desert Financial Credit Union 8. GO WITH YOUR GUT INSTINCT AND SWITCH ROLES. I started my career in PR but wanted to shift into marketing. I took a chief of staff role (my first of four) with the president of a global company and spent the next several years learning about go-to-market, business and finance metrics, the dynamics of complex operations, market forces and more. This role prepared me more for marketing strategy and execution than I could have anticipated. – Mack McKelvey, SalientMG

9. GET RESOURCEFUL—USE AUTOMATION TO DO MORE WITH LESS. Early in my career, limited resources made scaling my business difficult. I relied on resourcefulness and automation to push through, learning how to do more with less and turn challenges into opportunities. My advice: Embrace constraints—they fuel innovation and help you find smarter, more effective solutions. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS 10. BE A PERSISTENT PROBLEM SOLVER.

Facing resistance to new technologies at my first job was a major roadblock. Instead of accepting the status quo, I committed to solving the problem. This frustration drove me to create the tools that later became the foundation of my own company, focused on providing tech solutions to manufacturing. Persistence and problem-solving are key to overcoming roadblocks. – Eddy Azad, Parsec Automation Corp. 11. BE READY AND WILLING TO ADAPT TO CHANGING CONDITIONS. The 2007 financial crisis nearly ended my career as almost half our business depended on real estate clients who collapsed or stopped advertising. Facing bankruptcy, we reinvented ourselves by focusing on growth sectors and gradually recovered. Business success requires constant evolution and adaptation to changing conditions. – Scott Brandon, TBA Worldwide

12. DEMONSTRATE RESILIENCE BY PROPOSING NEW IDEAS. I encountered a professional roadblock when a major project I was leading was canceled unexpectedly. Instead of dwelling on the setback, I chose to adapt by proposing a new project aligned with the company’s needs. This proactive approach helped me regain momentum and demonstrate resilience. I recommend others do the same because taking initiative can turn challenges into opportunities for growth. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC 13. FOCUS ON THE VALUE YOU’RE ADDING RATHER THAN VOLUME.

One of the biggest roadblocks that I faced was that, for a long time, I tried to do more at work to be productive. I struggled with it for a long time and still do sometimes. The best way is to slow down and think about work in terms of value-added versus volume. Reducing multitasking also helped me a lot. In short, I’m now more productive and content. – Ruchir Nath, Dell Technologies 14. SEEK SUPPORT FROM COLLEAGUES AND ADVOCATE FOR YOURSELF. As a woman of color, I faced roadblocks when my ideas were overlooked on a predominantly male team. Despite my being the lead, my suggestions were often dismissed or credited to others. I overcame this by consistently advocating for myself, ensuring my voice was heard, and building alliances with supportive colleagues. It’s vital for WOC to assert their presence, trust their expertise, and persist in the face of bias. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206

15. CREATE A POSITIVE MICROCULTURE FOR YOUR TEAM. Toxic culture has been a challenge. However, creating a positive microculture protects the team and gives them a space where they can thrive. Taking control of your immediate environment empowers you to focus on what you can control, fostering resilience and helping both you and your team navigate challenging circumstances successfully. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 16. SPEAK UP—DISRUPT.

I felt trapped by layers of outdated corporate processes, which stifled my ability to effect change. I decided to challenge the status quo, becoming known as a “disrupter.” While this wasn’t well received by the old guard, it allowed me to shine a light on inefficiencies and eventually led me to advise CEOs directly. Questioning norms can drive meaningful progress. Don’t be afraid to disrupt. – Beth Jannery, Titan 17. TAKE A RISK AND BET ON YOURSELF. I always considered myself the best employee and followed the adage, “Work hard, get promoted.” I never envisioned I’d be an entrepreneur. At my last company, the CEO offered my job to someone else and asked me to step down and report to this new person. Flabbergasted, devastated, and unappreciated, I quit without plans or a backup. That was the kick I needed to start my own company. – Jacqueline Samira, Howdy

18. FOCUS ON THE POSSIBILITIES, NOT THE ROADBLOCK. My original career was in music, and the roadblock was that there was a lack of demand for professional musicians—it’s a very frustrating life unless you’re Springsteen or Taylor Swift. My general approach has always been to focus not on the roadblock but on the myriad of possibilities that exist in almost any situation. I was able to apply my training and skills to a much broader set of needs in business. – Bob Sprague, Yes& 19. JOURNAL TO TRACK YOUR FEELINGS AND INTERESTS WHILE NETWORKING.