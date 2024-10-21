19-steps-to-craft-a-compelling-brand-story-that-converts-audiences

BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

Whether you are marketing a product to build on the momentum of your latest campaign, or delivering a well-thought-out pitch to a venture capitalist for additional funding, storytelling is an essential part of the process that will elevate your company’s growth potential and credibility in the marketplace.

Below, 19 Fast Company Executive Board members each offer their best tip for developing a storyline that will make a strong impact and get people excited enough about your business to take significant action and boost your growth. 1. PAINT A CLEAR IMAGE OF THE PROBLEM AND INTRODUCE YOUR SOLUTION. To craft impactful stories, focus on connection first by understanding your audience’s challenges. Keep it simple and structured; a good story follows a rhythm. Start with the problem, then introduce your solution. Don’t get overwhelmed with details—paint a clear picture. Be authentic. When your passion is real, it drives action. People act when they feel understood and inspired. – Kiva Kolstein, AlphaSense

2. TALK OPENLY ABOUT THE PIVOTAL MOMENTS IN YOUR BRAND’S JOURNEY. The most powerful way to connect is through our truth, and there’s no better way to inspire action than by sharing authentic stories with no spin. Focus on the pivotal moments in your journey—the challenges, breakthroughs, and emotions—because that’s what people will remember and relate to most. – Beth Jannery, Titan 3. EXPLAIN ‘WHY’ YOUR COMPANY CHOOSES TO EXIST.

When writing impactful stories, the human element is key. These are the stories that stir motivation. In any context, be it advertising a product or nurturing investors, explain the “why” of your mission first, and describe the problem you are trying to solve and the impact of the potential outcome. There is not even the slightest doubt that it will be a stunner and very interesting to the audience. –Pedro Barboglio, Remote Team Solutions 4. PRACTICE PRESENTING YOUR STORY TO GET EARLY FEEDBACK. It’s essential to find your story-market fit. Similar to comedians walking on stage to test material, crafting a story for the right audience takes time and iteration. Draft it and get it in front of people to get feedback. Practice makes perfect. Think about your audience; why a VC should care about your company will differ from your customers’ or employees’ reasons, depending on what’s most important to them. – Jonathan Widawski, Maze

5. SHOW RATHER THAN TELL HOW YOUR BRAND ACHIEVED A BREAKTHROUGH. Stories are about transformation. To improve your storytelling, focus on the change that occurs. Begin your story with the first hint of a shift and then work your way to the breakthrough, remembering to show rather than tell the reader what is occurring. Good storytelling is that simple. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 6. USE TECHNOLOGY TO GATHER SOURCE MATERIALS TO PROVIDE A UNIQUE POV.

AI has created a surplus of stories by making it easy for almost anyone to generate text and video. In this environment, there’s more pressure and opportunity to create original stories that stand out. You can do this by gathering source material to give your story a unique point of view. That could mean engaging customers, experts, and other stakeholders to capture original insights. – Dux Raymond Sy, AvePoint 7. IMPLEMENT A MESSAGE BOARD TO DRIVE A CONSISTENT AND FAMILIAR NARRATIVE. A successful approach for me, across multiple companies and industries, is using “message boards.” They drive consistent stories to promote the brand and tap into narratives that are already interesting to the public. By leveraging trends that have captured public attention, we turn up the volume on relevant topics instead of creating a story from scratch. Then, we amplify it with a fresh perspective. –Ally Zwahlen, Reputation

8. PROVIDE EXAMPLES OF SUCCESSFUL REAL-WORLD OUTCOMES. Always set the scene by communicating the pain point your solution solves. Before jumping into the bells and whistles, paint the picture of why your solution is crucial to engage your audience from the start. Bringing those struggles and pain points to life with real-world examples, case studies, and customer testimonials will prove your solution is the game-changer they didn’t know they needed. – Shannon Tucker, Next PR 9. POSE A CHALLENGE TO CREATE AUDIENCE AWARENESS AND INTEREST.

Respectfully challenge your audience. When done artfully, this approach awakens the audience’s alertness. Respectfully challenging your prospective customers expresses flair, creates interest, and adds just enough drama to stimulate their interest. It gets people leaning forward toward you, rather than falling back into a daze of boredom. Challenging people’s assumptions opens up richer listening and activates curiosity and the desire to learn more. Try it and work on getting better at it. – Jay Steven Levin, WinThinking 10. WALK IN THE SHOES OF YOUR LISTENING AUDIENCE. Put yourself in the shoes of your listeners. Craft a message that is interesting, timely, and speaks to what your audience cares about. Make sure you continue to focus on why they care about what you are saying. Then, make sure you can see or measure their engagement while the message is being delivered. If you can’t, the message will miss its mark and will need to be refined. – Elizabeth Green, QuSecure

11. SHINE A LIGHT ON THE PROTAGONIST AND ANTAGONIST IN YOUR BRAND’S SUCCESS STORY. All great stories have both a protagonist and an antagonist, and every brand wants to play the hero. Therefore, the opportunity is to define what your business stands for—its role in someone’s life story—but also what it is against, and the problem it solves. That problem is the antagonist that adds tension to your story and brings purpose to your company. – Tim Maleeny, Havas North America 12. FOCUS ON THE CUSTOMER’S STORY, NOT YOUR MARKETING PITCH.

The best story is the customer’s story, not your own marketing. When customers tell the story, joyfully and eagerly, to friends and peers about how your product or service impacted their lives and work, you have achieved a level of marketing and credibility that cannot be bought at any price. Make yourself and your business indispensable and truly beloved by customers, and they will do the rest for you. –Jared Reimer, University of Washington 13. SHARE YOUR EXPERTISE THROUGH THE EXPERIENCES YOU’VE HAD. When pitching ideas, a well-crafted story based on true events is best. Leaders often translate pitching into selling when it’s more captivating and motivating to see it as sharing. Investors and collaborators are more inspired to help you turn ideas into impact when you share your expertise through stories based on experience. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER

14. RECORD AND REWATCH YOUR PRACTICE PITCH UNTIL YOU’RE SATISFIED WITH WHAT YOU HEAR. Record yourself giving your pitch or story. This recording should only be between two and four minutes long. Then watch your recording. If you’re not over the moon excited about the pitch or story you just heard, I can guarantee no one else will be. This is the hard truth many people don’t want to hear. Re-record and iterate your pitch until you truly feel amped by yourself talking about it. –Jacqueline Samira, Howdy 15. DAZZLE THE AUDIENCE AND INVESTORS WITH YOUR BIG BOLD VISION.

I’ve often seen a pitch deck to investors start with the business problem or the size of the market. I encourage startups to start with their vision. Ultimately, I’m investing in a big bold vision, and everything needs to flow from the vision. – Barry Lowenthal, Inuvo, Inc. 16. SPOTLIGHT A LOYAL CUSTOMER AS YOUR BRAND’S MAIN CHARACTER. Good stories have great characters. Characters are people. So in your storytelling, don’t focus on what happens to an organization or a market. Instead, focus on what happens to one interesting individual who travels a dramatic arc and is changed by what happens. That allows an audience to identify and become involved with the lesson the story is trying to convey. – Bob Sprague, Yes&

17. GIVE YOUR AUDIENCE A CALL TO ACTION THROUGH CONTENT. Create conversion content. To create content that converts and increases your company’s chances of getting consumers to take action, you should know your target audience and what matters most to them. Consider asking questions that promote engagement and action from your target audience. Conversion content should also inform your readers about how you’re solving this issue and have a direct call to action. – Misty Larkins, Relevance 18. WRITE ATTENTION-GRABBING OPENING LINES FOR YOUR PITCH.