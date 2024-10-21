BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

In 1922, a Canadian teenager dying from Type 1 diabetes became the first person to be injected with a life-saving dose of insulin. Before the discovery of insulin, people with diabetes had no effective treatment options and a short life expectancy. In 1924, embecta—then a part of medical device company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD)—developed the first specialized syringe for insulin delivery.

Over the last 100 years, embecta has innovated and manufactured diabetes injection devices that optimize insulin delivery and minimize patient discomfort, including the first disposable insulin syringes and safety pen needles. Approximately 30 million people in 100 countries use embecta’s products every year. Two years ago, embecta embarked on a new journey, spinning off from BD as an independent public company. Dev Kurdikar, president and CEO, describes the company as “a 100-year-old startup” that combines its in-depth expertise with its entrepreneurial spirit. “One thing that jumps to mind when I think about our business is the millions of lives that have been improved with our products,” says Kurdikar. “Over a hundred years, we’ve built a reputation among patients, healthcare providers, and distributors who have come to trust the quality of our products. We make 8 billion units a year, but we keep in mind that each one of them is going to enter the human body, and we pay great attention to quality and reliability.” People with diabetes on injection therapy typically have to inject themselves with insulin multiple times a day, and factors such as the material, length, and thickness of pen needles and syringes have a substantial impact on patients’ experience. embecta’s product innovations, including replacing glass syringes with single-use, disposable syringes and developing shorter and thinner pen needles, have played an important role in reducing infection risk and accidental injury and increasing patient comfort and compliance. The company is now beginning a new chapter as a startup in an industry it has helped shape.

“Most startups don’t have the rich history that we do,” says Kurdikar. “Now, as an independent company, we have a lot of freedom with how we want to leverage that legacy as we forge a path ahead for the future. We are no longer a division of a larger company; we make the decisions within the business ourselves. We can decide what our strategic priorities are. And one of the advantages of this, given our focus as a diabetes company, is that we are able to attract talent that really wants to work in the area of diabetes. We have a number of employees with some connection to diabetes, either because they have diabetes themselves or a family member has been affected, and they have this personal mission of wanting to make a difference.” The last two years have also introduced new challenges, as embecta has developed its processes, systems, and capabilities as an independent company. Kurdikar and his team needed to attract talent and build competencies in departments such as HR, legal, IT, finance, and procurement—functions that were previously handled at the corporate level. The spin-off also coincided with a period of global unrest and uncertainty. “We spun off in April 2022, when the Ukraine war had just started, inflation had spiked, and we were still dealing with the tail end of COVID,” says Kurdikar. “We’ve had to set up our own infrastructure in the midst of all of this—enterprise resource planning, distribution centers, customer service, invoicing, collections—with a brand new team and all the pressures of being a public company. But our team has done a spectacular job of navigating all of these challenges. I’m pleased to say that 93% of our revenue is now standing on its own two feet.”

Kurdikar shares three strategies that have been crucial in supporting his organization through the last two years of change. 1. Identify your priorities: “It’s really important to have a clear set of priorities, and understand what needs to be done and how much time you have to get it done. Then stick with those priorities every quarter or every year, unless there’s some new information that would cause you to change them. Priorities need to have stickiness, and they need to be communicated. Everything you do should align with them.” 2. Build an exceptional team: “It’s essential to have great people in the company who are motivated by what the company wants to do, who are motivated by the vision and mission, and who are motivated by the challenges that are ahead. Make sure you have the right people in the right roles.”

