Orionid meteor shower tonight: When and where to see dust from Halley’s comet become shooting stars

BY Jennifer Mattson2 minute read

October has brought the northern lights, a Hunter’s supermoon, and now a meteor shower? Why, yes, that’s exactly right.

This month has been a treat for sky-gazers all over the United States, and this weekend gives us another chance to look up with the Orionid meteor shower. Here’s everything to know. What is the Orionid meteor shower, anyway? The Orionid meteor shower occurs when the Earth passes through debris (ice or dust) left behind from Halley’s comet, creating what we know as shooting stars. That comet swings by earth about every 75 years, and is expected to return in 2061. (If you remember when it was last seen in 1986, like me and some of my colleagues at Fast Company, that probably dates you.)

The Orionids are considered one of the most beautiful showers of the year, according to NASA. They peak mid-October and are known for their brightness and speed (about 41 miles per second), and can leave seconds or minutes of glowing “trains” and sometimes fireballs of exploding light. They get their name from the constellation Orion, which is where they appear to radiate from in the sky. But don’t look at Orion hoping to see the blazing stars, because you may miss out. The meteor shower is best seen by viewing the entire night sky. When can I see the Orionid meteor shower? Grab a warm jacket and maybe some binoculars, and head outside late Sunday night, October 20, into early Monday morning, because you could be in for some serious stargazing.

The Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak between midnight and dawn at a rate of about 20 meteors visible per hour (although they can produce up to 80 meteors an hour). But be warned: This year, viewers may have some trouble seeing the meteor shower because of the brightness of the moon. Where do meteors come from? Meteors are parts of broken asteroids and leftover particles from comets. When comets pass by the sun, the dust they emit eventually creates a “dusty trail” around their orbits. Then when Earth passes through these trails, they interact with our atmosphere, creating those dazzling shows of light in the sky.