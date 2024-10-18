Amazon AWS CEO says quit if you don’t want to return to office

One of Amazon’s top executives defended the new, controversial 5-day-per-week in-office policy on Thursday, saying those who do not support it can leave for another company.

Speaking at an all-hands meeting for AWS, unit CEO Matt Garman said nine out of 10 workers he has spoken with support the new policy, which takes effect in January, according to a transcript reviewed by Reuters.

Those who do not wish to work for Amazon in-office five days per week can quit, he suggested.

“If there are people who just don’t work well in that environment and don’t want to, that’s okay, there are other companies around,” said Garman.