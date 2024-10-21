How to make more climate friendly meals

BY Ari Zoldan5 minute read

Many people are aware that the energy industry is the number one contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. However, other than energy and transportation, other greenhouse gas contributors don’t get the most press. Nonetheless, there’s at least one category that every one of us can’t help but contribute to today: food.

According to a study cited by the United Nations (UN), roughly one-third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are related to food. Overall, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that agriculture, deforestation and other land-use changes are the third-biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions after electricity/heat production and industry. Thus, it’s no surprise that agriculture and land use make up the biggest chunk of greenhouse gas emissions from food. However, all of us can make a difference by greening our kitchens to make everything we eat (and throw out) more climate-friendly. Avoid foods that cause the most emissions Animal-based foods, especially dairy, red meat, and farmed shrimp, tend to give off the highest greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN. For example, deforestation sometimes occurs to clear grassland for cattle, especially as demand for meat and dairy products grows alongside the ballooning population.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Additionally, there’s been talk about taxing methane emissions from cattle for years. Denmark just became the first jurisdiction to impose such a tax this year, although the tax won’t start until 2030. Thus, one way to make your kitchen more climate-friendly is to replace some or all of the meat in your diet and eat more vegetables and fruit, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds. Plants offer a wide array of potential ingredients, some of which also serve as excellent protein sources, like tofu. The UN estimates that switching to a plant-based diet can slash your annual carbon footprint by up to 2.1 tons for a vegan diet or 1.5 tons for vegetarians. Of course, it can be difficult for some to switch, but doing so gradually by starting with one meal a day may help ease the transition.

Aside from red meat, beware of processed foods, as ultra-processed foods have also been linked to more greenhouse gasses than other food groups. Reduce food-waste emissions The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) estimates that 30% of the food produced is wasted. Going a step further, the organization said that if food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions behind China and the U.S. Food waste contributes to climate change in multiple ways. For example, food that sits in a landfill produces methane gas, which is worse for the environment than carbon dioxide. Food waste also must be transported to landfills, further adding to emissions.

The simplest way to reduce emissions from food waste is to reduce the amount of food you throw out. One easy way to do this is to freeze whatever you can’t eat before it goes bad. For foods that normally don’t reheat very well, you can experiment with alternative cooking methods, like using an air fryer to reheat French fries and make them just as crispy as the first time around. A more advanced way to slash emissions from food waste is to start composting. Composting doesn’t involve transportation emissions because these stations can be as close as your own backyard or somewhere else in your local community. Further, the composting process requires the food waste and soil to be turned, allowing oxygen access and preventing the methane buildup caused by a lack of oxygen inside landfills. Instead, composting produces carbon dioxide, which is better for the climate.

advertisement

Finally, compost is transformed into nutrient-dense soil that can be used in gardens or on farms, adding much-needed nutrients back into the soil and the food that’s grown on that soil. Grow your own food One other thing many people don’t consider when it comes to greenhouse gas contributions from food is that production and transportation can be major emitters. As a result, simply growing your own food eliminates these emissions and makes it cheaper and easier to move toward a more plant-based diet. Additionally, if you have decided to start composting in your own yard, you’ll have a natural source of nutrient-rich soil for your garden as well.

Shop local, organic, and in-season Of course, there’s nothing more local than your own garden, but not everyone has the space to plant. Thus, the next best thing is to shop locally and source produce and other products from stores that do business with your local farmers. Buying organic reduces the amount of fertilizer and other chemicals used on the plants. Synthetic fertilizers have been shown to contribute to greenhouse gasses while making soil less fertile and causing other climate-related problems. The UN estimates that buying organic and shopping locally can help you save 1.1 tons of carbon emissions per year. Finally, buying what’s in season will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the distance from which the produce travels. It’s easier to buy local produce if you’re buying whatever is in season.