Inside McDonald’s plan to make the Chicken Big Mac your new favorite burger

When’s the last time you watched a 90-minute McDonald’s commercial? Last week, superstar streamer Kai Cenat talked about the new Chicken Big Mac. He had John Cena as a guest on a Twitch stream, where the two ate the new limited-edition burger and talked extensively about how they felt about it. All the while, viewer comments are constantly rolling. The one hour and 23 minute show has more than 2.6 million views.

Cenat also stars in a few traditional commercials for the Chicken Big Mac, but the campaign spreads its bets across the marketing table. Earlier this month, McDonald’s officially unveiled the new burger by teaming with Chain on a pop-up restaurant disguised as a dupe (Think Domenico’s, but for chicken burgers). Other TV ads focus on the debate about whether or not a Chicken Big Mac is a real “Big Mac.” Of course, there’s going to be a Sphere ad in Vegas, an event during Billboard Latin Music Week, as well as a retro mini-game on Zynga. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chain (@eatatchain) For McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer, Tariq Hassan, the Chicken Big Mac effort is the right balance between tapping into culture to pump up the brand’s existing fanbase, and creating its own. That last part is key. This isn’t just about enlisting famous people to talk about the Chicken Big Mac, or buying time during popular events to drive awareness. The entire premise of the marketing strategy starts by positioning it as an argument about an iconic product, the Big Mac itself. “There’s only one Big Mac,” says Hassan. “You can say other restaurants have a hamburger or a cheeseburger or a bigger burger, like there’s only one Big Mac.”

Not Not A Big Mac In 2020, McDonald’s unveiled a long-term business plan to its investors. Dubbed “Accelerate The Arches,” one of its three primary pillars was to maximize marketing by “investing in new, culturally relevant approaches to effectively communicate the story of brand, food, and purpose.” Now, four years later, McDonald’s has become particularly adept at creating culturally relevant work, that also happens to sell a lot of product. Just look at the Famous Orders campaign from 2020 that launched with Travis Scott or the anime work of WcDonald’s. Crucially, this work also hinged on McDonald’s own place in culture. BTS are fans of McDonald’s. Anime creators made WcDonald’s as a tribute. Hassan says positioning the Chicken Big Mac launch as a debate was a way to introduce the product and encourage fan participation. “We wanted that debate to be an active, alive one thing that also proceeded through the whole campaign,” he says.

The ads featuring fathers and kids going to McDonald’s frames the company as having generational relevance. Streaming culture often revolves around debate in the comments. “We opened it up in a way we were comfortable with people having the conversation to say, this is heresy,” says Hassan. “So for us, it’s to be able to have the courage to take one of the most iconic products we have on our menu, and play with it.” The result: Not only are Chicken Big Macs selling fast, but the OG is seeing a halo effect. “We’re actually seeing an initial increase in actual Big Mac burger sales,” says Hassan. “Because if it’s not not a Big Mac, it also creates the comparative question, so a lot of people are saying, ‘Let’s try them both.’” Keep sharing the pen Typically, global corporations are incredibly protective of their brands. And McDonald’s is one of them. But another thing Famous Orders changed within the company was its willingness and ability to be creatively flexible. We saw it when Travis Scott played with its logo for a merch collab. Or when Cactus Plant Flea Market was allowed to reinterpret the Happy Meal mascots. Or officially acknowledging (and celebrating) anime’s WcDonald’s. Or letting social media run wild with the idea that a Grimace shake can kill.

Hassan says the core to all of these is in the commitment of collaborating with partners who come to the brand honestly. All the Famous Orders partners are legit fans. Same goes for Cenat now. “When you are opening up and sharing the pen, there are a few elements to the recipe,” says Hassan. “The first one is that that the folks we collaborate with have an inherent, authentic love of the brand. If you look at the ad we did with with Kai, you can go back and find a video he did on his own, ordering a Big Mac at a drive-thru with a choir. So it’s understanding who we’re working with in their own authentic relationship with the brand.” That authentic relationship is key, especially in a time when social media is always ready to call out hypocrisy and contrivance. “If you’re going to be part of that fan to fan conversation, you better do it in the most authentic way, or you’re going to get called out,” says Hassan.