In recent years, we’ve heard a lot about “neurodivergence” on social media, including genetic disorders such as Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD). The growing awareness of differences in learning abilities means that more people can understand, manage, and seek treatment for a variety of conditions. But, as an increasing number of people view and relate to content online, it appears to have led to a lot of self-diagnosis.

That’s particularly true for adults who are now self-diagnosing with ADHD after viewing content that resonates with them online. According to a new national survey by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine, around 25% of adults suspect they have ADHD; 13% of those adults are convinced enough that they have the disorder that they end up speaking to a doctor about their concerns.

The actual number who have the disorder are far lower, at around 4.4% for adults between 18 and 44, according to Ohio State psychologist Justin Barterian, who spoke about the uptick in self-diagnosis in a press release about the new research. Barterian explained that self-diagnosing can often lead to more complications. “Anxiety, depression, and ADHD—all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning,” Barterian said.

Still, the psychologist says there’s an upside to increased awareness, specifically when it comes to adults who were never diagnosed as children but are still coping with ADHD symptoms. “There’s definitely more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood, and a lot of people who are realizing, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it’s a genetic disorder,” Barterian said.