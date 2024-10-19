In recent years, we’ve heard a lot about “neurodivergence” on social media, including genetic disorders such as Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD). The growing awareness of differences in learning abilities means that more people can understand, manage, and seek treatment for a variety of conditions. But, as an increasing number of people view and relate to content online, it appears to have led to a lot of self-diagnosis.
That’s particularly true for adults who are now self-diagnosing with ADHD after viewing content that resonates with them online. According to a new national survey by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine, around 25% of adults suspect they have ADHD; 13% of those adults are convinced enough that they have the disorder that they end up speaking to a doctor about their concerns.
The actual number who have the disorder are far lower, at around 4.4% for adults between 18 and 44, according to Ohio State psychologist Justin Barterian, who spoke about the uptick in self-diagnosis in a press release about the new research. Barterian explained that self-diagnosing can often lead to more complications. “Anxiety, depression, and ADHD—all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning,” Barterian said.
Still, the psychologist says there’s an upside to increased awareness, specifically when it comes to adults who were never diagnosed as children but are still coping with ADHD symptoms. “There’s definitely more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood, and a lot of people who are realizing, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it’s a genetic disorder,” Barterian said.
While increased awareness of ADHD and other brain disorders may mean that those with the condition have more self-compassion or those who don’t will have more empathy for those with it, overmedicating is a big concern. Many telehealth sites prescribe stimulants and other drugs after simple online questionnaires, leading to concerns that Adderall and other drugs are far too easy to access for those who don’t have the disorder. Nathalie Savell, a Maryland-based therapist, tells Fast Company that overmedication is troublesome because ADHD medications can be highly addictive. “It’s not great for the nervous system,” she explains.
Savell also presses that there are plenty of modern issues that can feed into distractibility, mirroring ADHD, and if people self-diagnose, they may avoid the real problems. “If you’re wanting to better handle feelings of [being] overwhelmed, or being scattered, there’s a good chance you might need to try spending less time on your phone, making sure there’s space in your schedule, that you’re getting enough sleep, and enough time outside,” she says. Savell adds that, in an overstimulating world, it has become essential to prioritize “a lifestyle that supports your mental wellness in the midst of a culture that is encouraging you not to.”
Barterian says that awareness of ADHD is a good thing but suggests that social media users not jump to conclusions because of a TikTok or Instagram post that feels familiar. “If you’re watching videos on social media and it makes you think that you may meet criteria for the disorder, I would encourage you to seek an evaluation from a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician to get it checked out,” Barterian said.