As a leader, one of my core values is taking the high road and the long view. In so many instances, I just show up, do the work, have a good attitude, bring positivity, make friends, laugh a lot, and work to grow others and brand. The result? Lasting value.

Here are seven tips for creating lasting impact and bringing things full circle. 1. BRING THE ENERGY AND THE POSITIVITY When I was 16, I worked on the front line at McDonald’s, where I learned the importance of positivity and having a great attitude. Every day was different: One day, I could be working the drive-through window; another day, I could be wearing the Hamburglar costume; and the next day, I could be hosting birthday parties. McDonald’s taught early lessons on the importance of being on time, being friendly, working with others, and making people smile.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I’ve learned that as a leader, you have to have a positive mindset and believe the best is going to happen. The team around you is looking for inspiration and belief from those around them, even when things get hard. Attitude is key, so be the beacon of hope and genuine positivity. 2. LEARN AND GROW FROM YOUR EXPERIENCES Learning, having a growth mindset, and building on my experiences have made me a better leader. And while being a beginner at something new can feel vulnerable, I always feel so much more confident after a learning experience.

Many years after working on the front line, I studied how McDonald’s entered China and how they worked with local farmers to grow the cows and source the crops. It was an incredible experience. Then two amazing things happened: First, I was hired by the Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta to help them evaluate their marketing and advertising and how to expand their reach for so many families in need of a home away from home when their children are experiencing life-threatening illnesses. The other great thing that happened was being recognized by McDonald’s Corporate as a 1 in 8 leader. 3. STAY CONNECTED

Did you know that one in eight Americans has worked at McDonald’s at some point in their career? Recently, I was invited to be at the 1 in 8 VIP event with some amazing former fellow McDonald’s employees. We celebrated together at the company’s Chicago headquarters and shared french fries and love stories about our time there. What I enjoyed the most was meeting other successful leaders who started their careers at McDonald’s and have gone on to do some very cool things. For all of us, working at McDonald’s changed our lives for the better. Staying connected with former colleagues, employees, and friends brings me such joy. The collective shared experiences are rich and bring laughter, memories, great stories, and true happiness. 4. DO WHAT YOU LOVE, LOVE WHAT YOU DO

advertisement

When you are able to do what you love, it never feels like work. And what feels like a chore can truly be a joy. As a leader, take inventory of what you are doing, and answer the question, “Do I love this?” If yes, keep doing it. If no, determine, “Why not?” My career has led me to work with so many smart and talented people at some iconic businesses. My love for hospitality and brands led me to The Honey Baked Ham Company. I respected the people I worked with, the customers, the nostalgia, and most importantly, the delicious product. I was a boomerang at Honey Baked Ham, working there twice. Working closely with a very passionate and dedicated team, we grew the business five-fold over the years. And while I moved on from Honey Baked, the friendships remain strong. 5. BRIGHTEN THE CORNER OF YOUR WORLD

I teach and am the interim VP of Public Relations and Marketing at Georgia State University. What I love about this experience is that Georgia State has over 52,000 students, many of whom are first-generation college students. The faculty and staff are committed, dedicated, and brilliant, with the noble purpose of transforming students’ lives and creating opportunities to learn, grow, and succeed in their careers and communities. Ray Anderson, the late great founder of Interface, Inc., coined “Brighten the Corner of Your World.” It’s a fantastic mantra that you can practice by getting to know people and genuinely caring about each person holistically. Ask questions and be curious about the people you meet. I’ve also learned that laughter and humor provide great levity and camaraderie. 6. BE A LIGHT AND A BEACON FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

Teaching and mentoring enable me to learn from the next generation. I have so much hope and optimism for our future when I spend time with my undergraduate students or with LEAD Atlanta mentees. I love looking for future talent and pouring into providing opportunities to help them grow and shine. Look for those “up and comers” and lift them up. You could do this by having a cup of coffee with them, asking them what their goals are, or providing internships that help give them real-world experience. 7. CREATE A POWER POSSE

Tell me who you run with, and I’ll tell you who you are. Surround yourself with people who share your values, who has your back, and for whom you will walk through fire. Identify these people whose light shines bright and work to help others succeed and grow. My power posse knows who they are; they know I love them, and I know they love me back. This is how to create full-circle moments. Have fun and enjoy the ride. Never burn bridges. Stay connected and hold on tight to the people and experiences that make life grand!