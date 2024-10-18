‘I’m probably not your candidate’: Iowa GOP hopeful tells voter in candid Ring camera exchange over women’s rights

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

A Ring camera recently caught a bit of a head-tilting moment when Heather Stephenson, a Republican candidate for the Iowa House, was out canvassing in her area.

In the video, which was shared on TikTok by political news organization Iowa Starting Line, Stephenson introduces herself to a prospective supporter. She can be heard saying, “My name is Heather Stephenson, and I’m running for House District 42 in November,” before explaining that “education,” “lowering property taxes,” and keeping the community “safe” are her top issues. The moment takes a turn, however, when she asks the potential supporter what her top issue is. The resident responds by saying, “Probably women’s rights,” to which the candidate replies, “Well, I’m probably not your candidate then,” and proceeds to walk off the property without so much as a speck of effort toward finding common ground. Of course, abortion is an issue on a lot of people’s minds this voting season—which very well may have been where the conversation would’ve eventually turned. However, there is no shortage of issues that could fall into the category of “women’s rights.”

“Women’s rights” could suggest concerns over fair and equal pay, maternity leave policies, healthcare, and so much more. Yet, Stephenson opted not to discuss anything that may be on women’s minds this election season. By walking off the property without any further discourse, Stephenson seemed to suggest that she isn’t willing to discuss those issues with a voter, even as a woman herself. According to Stephenson’s website, lowering taxes is the most urgent issue on her agenda. “Property taxes are growing faster than is reasonable,” the page states. “Iowans are paying an average of 1.5% of the value of their home annually in property taxes. Reducing property taxes makes property ownership in Iowa more affordable. Iowa can continue the work of providing tax relief by limiting spending,” it concludes. In lockstep with the now-viral video, there is no mention of women’s rights or issues directly impacting women anywhere on her site. While sharing a Ring camera video does raise privacy concerns for the candidate (or anyone, really, stopping by a friend or neighbor’s house), the video is nonetheless making the rounds today. Homeowners are allowed to record anything that happens in plain view outside of their homes; however, privacy laws on recordings can vary from state to state.