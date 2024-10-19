‘My mind is never asleep’: will.i.am shares his 8 rules for living a creative life 

When I finally get ahold of will.i.am, he is walking circles around a hotel complex in Dubai. Snacking on chips and gauc, his energy is frenetic as he tries to capture how he relates to, cultivates, and protects creativity.

“I love to go out, see random things, and find beauty in the little stuff,” he says. “I love to pattern match. The more random, the better.”

Will.i.am (born William Adams) is an artist, tech entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of FYI (which stands for Focus Your Idea), a new AI-powered platform. He has won an Emmy Award and nine Grammy Awards and is a recipient of the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum and an honorary fellowship from the Institute of Technology and Engineering. He’s written more than 130 songs and is a founding member of the Black Eyed Peas, who he performed with at the Super Bowl, as well as countless venues across the world. He launched and runs a nonprofit organization that rolled out a robotics program in 400 Los Angeles public schools and last year introduced FYI AI, an AI-powered productivity tool designed for creativity. At the moment, he’s wrapping up an executive MBA at Harvard University.

My relationship to creativity is ever present

Will.i.am doesn’t view creativity as a distinct act. “When you are it, it is you,” he says. “You don’t have to relate to it. It is your being. That’s existence with creativity.” He does, he says, have rituals he’s instinctively practiced since he was 13 years old, playing with words and numbers, exploring the deeper meaning of ideas and patterns that emerge in both history and nature. “The whole concept of writer’s block—I don’t know what that means,” he says. “You can’t come up with ideas? Then you’re thinking too much. That true moment of, Oh shit, I’m in the zone, you’re not thinking. With writer’s block, you’re thinking too much. You’re not being, you’re not flowing.”