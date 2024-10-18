Samsung’s $17 billion Texas chip factory faces another setback. Here’s why

Samsung Electronics has postponed taking deliveries of ASML chipmaking equipment for its upcoming factory in Texas as it has yet to win any major customers for the project, three people familiar with the matter said.

Samsung has been also holding off on placing orders to some other suppliers for the $17 billion factory in Taylor city, prompting them to look for other customers and send staff deployed on site back home, three other people familiar with the matter said.

The delay in equipment deliveries is a fresh setback to the Taylor project, which is at the heart of Samsung chairman Jay Y. Lee’s ambition to expand beyond its bread-and-butter memory chips into contract chip manufacturing, which Taiwan’s TSMC dominates.

It underscores the widening gulf between Samsung and rivals such as TSMC and SK Hynix which are ramping up production of high-end chips to cater to booming demand from artificial intelligence applications.