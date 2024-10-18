Meat and poultry Listeria recall hits at least 200 schools across 16 states: Here’s the preliminary list

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton1 minute read

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has released a preliminary list of schools that received ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that were recalled over fears of Listeria contamination.

The products were produced by a BrucePac processing facility in Durant, Oklahoma, and sold nationwide under familiar brand names such as Trader Joe’s, Jenny Craig, Atkins, Kroger, 7-Eleven, and many more. The list contains more than 200 schools across 16 states and the District of Columbia. The states are: Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Michigan

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Wisconsin

West Virginia The list (available here as a PDF file) does not say which schools received which specific products. The recall was first announced last week and has since been expanded to include almost 12 million pounds of product.

Earlier this week, the USDA said it had discovered that schools were among the institutions that received the products. A spokesperson for the USDA told Fast Company that meat and poultry facilities are inspected during every shift. In this case, the Listeria contamination was discovered during routine testing of the finished product. The products sent to schools were not part of the USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, as schools often source food from other vendors. BrucePac has released its own statement noting that no illnesses associated with this recall have been reported.