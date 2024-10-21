Why human-centric leadership is the key to building a successful team

In today’s fast-paced and often unpredictable business environment, companies can longer rely on traditional top-down leadership. In its place, organizations are recognizing the profound impact of human-centric leadership —an approach characterized by empathy, transparency, and a genuine commitment to employee well-being.

As companies navigate challenges like remote work, mental health crises, and the need for greater diversity, the importance of empathetic leadership has never been clearer.

The shift toward empathetic leadership

Empathetic leadership isn’t just a trend—it’s a necessary evolution in how we view leadership roles, and a solution to many workplace issues that organizations face today. 84% of employees believe that empathy is crucial for their leaders, according to a 2021 Harvard Business Review report. The study also found that when leaders prioritize emotional intelligence and genuine care for their teams, it leads to a more engaged, productive, and loyal workforce.

Leaders like Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, exemplify this new style. Since taking the helm, Nadella has championed a culture of empathy, encouraging open dialogue and prioritizing employee feedback. This approach revitalized Microsoft from the brink of irrelevance into an innovative organization with productive and satisfied employees.