Exploring sustainability solutions for the seafood industry

BY Tim Clark for SAP3 minute read

Over the past few decades, the global demand for affordable, high-quality seafood has surged, raising costs within the supply chain. Seafood that was traditionally processed locally has become globalized and distributed to larger processing factories. This seismic shift has led to increased transportation costs, a higher carbon footprint due to more extended transport of frozen raw materials, and diminished freshness of ingredients.

In response to the urgent imperative to transition away from an unsustainable centralized production model, Seagems was established in 2018, pioneering a groundbreaking production and distribution strategy that processes seafood side-streams at their source of origin. In just a few years, the company built a facility at Ellingsøya, outside Ålesund, Norway, to reuse thousands of tons of marine side-streams as natural nutrients and flavorings for use in 4 billion meals worldwide this year alone. “Millions of tons of raw seafood materials go underutilized or are discarded globally each year,” says Karl Inge Slotsvik, managing director of Seagems. “By improving the utilization directly at the site where seafood side-streams occur, we are able to transform wet, raw materials into concentrated semi-finished powder and extract ingredients.”

Seagems exports more than 60 distinct natural seafood ingredients, each designed to capture the diverse flavors of fish and crustaceans from various regions around the globe and developed to enhance taste and nutritional value in a variety of food applications, including seafood soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, and instant noodles. These ingredients are then transported as dry goods from globally distributed production sites back to Seagems’ factory. In contrast to centralized production models, this approach can reduce transportation needs by up to 80%, significantly lowering CO2 emissions and minimizing the transport of frozen water in raw materials. Even with this streamlined distribution process, the food industry still demands a high degree of enhanced traceability, timely deliveries, optimal inventory levels, and improved forecasting. To meet these requirements, Seagems has invested in an advanced cloud business system—SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition—to continue its global growth. “We serve a diverse clientele that includes both regional and internationally recognized fast-moving consumer goods leaders, primarily in the savory product category,” says Slotsvik. ”Our SAP system not only addresses our customers’ needs but also supports our ambitious plans for rapid international growth.”

Seagems’ customers have strict requirements for reporting CO2 emissions and for everything to be measurable at all levels. The new SAP system’s functions also provide a competitive tool. “In our industry, it is becoming increasingly important to have full traceability and control of your data,” says Slotsvik. “We always want to be a good supplier and therefore want to be one step ahead in terms of sustainability.” FISHING FOR FUTURE GROWTH Seagems aims to evolve into a leading global provider of comprehensive, sustainable seafood ingredients that cater to both emerging and developed markets. The company’s mission is fueled by a commitment to innovation and a determination to explore new frontiers in the food industry, where the rich flavors and nutritional benefits of seafood have not yet been fully realized.

advertisement

“We recognize that seafood is a valuable source of essential nutrients and can play a key role in enhancing the culinary experience across a wide range of food applications,” says Slotsvik. “As the global population continues to grow, the demand for protein-rich and nutritious meals becomes increasingly urgent.” This rising need places immense pressure on the planet and food systems, creating challenges that require sustainable solutions. Seagems understands the critical role that high-quality ingredients play in addressing these challenges, ensuring that consumers receive the inherent health benefits of seafood in sustainable ways. “By prioritizing sustainability in our sourcing and production processes, we work to minimize environmental impact while maximizing the nutritional value of our ingredients,” says Slotsvik. “To further our vision, Seagems engages in collaborative partnerships with key players in the food industry, allowing us to stay at the forefront of trends and developments in food technology.”

Through these collaborations, Seagems aims to unlock new opportunities for the application of seafood ingredients, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and nutritious food ecosystem. Research and development are central to Seagems’ operations, where we continuously invest in innovation aimed at the full utilization of seafood raw materials for diverse food applications. “Our deep expertise in processing technology, flavor enhancement, and nutrition drives the creation of innovative solutions for both improved utilization of raw materials and maximizing the end-use potential of our ingredients,” says Slotsvik. “We are expanding our reach and portfolio by exploring new technologies for the drying, extraction, and fermentation of seafood.”