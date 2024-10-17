‘I figured I ought not to waste the dinner credit’: Meta laid off staffers for taking advantage of the company’s meal scheme

Meta has sacked a number of staff for abusing the company’s $25 meal scheme to order everything but lunch—including acne pads, toothbrushes, and wine glasses.

The sacking of nearly 30 staff in the company’s Los Angeles office, first reported by the Financial Times, included high-paid engineers earning six-figure salaries.

One user of the anonymous chat app Blind wrote that they used the credits for “non-food items, shared credits with people, or went above budget.” Other examples of the nonfood items bought included toothpaste and assorted household items. “They were given a warning to stop, which most of them did, but were still fired three months later even after stopping,” the user said.

Another user reportedly wrote: “On days where I would not be eating at the office, like if my husband was cooking or if I was grabbing dinner with friends, I figured I ought not to waste the dinner credit.” According to the Financial Times, the worker confessed to the misuse of company credits after being investigated by human resources, and was subsequently fired.