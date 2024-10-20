Bye, Kindle: 3 companies whose e-readers have actual buttons

Boy, is my wife mad at Amazon for killing off the wonderful Oasis line of premium Kindle e-book readers. I, too, am upset—she’s due for an upgrade and the holidays are right around the corner.
She likes the Oasis’s buttons—the physical, tangible, clicky-clacky, tried-and-true buttons for turning pages. Amazon says they’re going all in on “touch-forward” devices—i.e. no more buttons.
Fortunately in today’s touchscreen-dominated world, a few brave e-reader manufacturers continue to champion the tactile experience of physical page-turn buttons.
Here are some of the unsung heroes keeping the tradition alive.
Barnes & Noble
Despite facing stiff competition in the e-reader market, Barnes & Noble has consistently included physical buttons in its Nook line of devices.
The latest offerings from the GlowLight series of e-readers start at $150 and incorporate modern features like adjustable color temperature and USB-C charging. And buttons, of course.
Being a bookseller, Barnes & Noble offers a huge variety of downloadable content from its store. If you’re worried about missing out on the ease of downloading books to your Kindle, you’ll feel right at home here.