Housing market’s lock-in effect is so intense that existing home sales are at multi-decade lows 

BY Lance Lambert

While housing affordability remains strained, especially compared to pre-pandemic levels, there’s been notable improvement over the past year, with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropping from around 8% to 6.5%. However, this improvement in affordability hasn’t resulted in a meaningful increase in U.S. existing home sales. In fact, total existing home sales for 2024 are likely to finish below 2023 levels (4.09 million), which were already well below pre-pandemic figures from 2018 (5.34 million) and 2019 (5.34 million). According to Fannie Mae’s chief economist Doug Duncan, “Full-year 2024 will produce the fewest existing home sales since 1995.” Mortgage rates have fallen from the cycle high, so why haven’t existing home sales bounced back?

“This quantum improvement in affordability [over the past year] has only happened a few times in the past four decades,” wrote Jim Egan, Morgan Stanley’s head of housing market research, in a recent report. “In most other years, a rise in affordability at this scale would lead to healthy growth in home sales over the next year or two.” Egan notes that over the past 40 years, when the affordability index improved by at least 10% year-over-year—like we’ve seen over the past year—existing home sales rose on average by 16% year-over-year. But instead of an existing home sales bounce, they were slightly down to flat this year, and Egan only expects a “modest” increase of 5% over the next 12 months.

Egan says the housing market’s “lock-in effect,” in addition to strained housing affordability, is why existing home sales are struggling to recover. “Locked-in borrowers will limit the market’s expansion for now,” wrote Egan. “High mortgage rates have created a lock-in effect for homeowners who secured lower rates, especially during the pandemic. Despite the latest drop, the prevailing mortgage rate is 2.5 percentage points higher than that for most existing loans, meaning homeowners are reluctant to refinance or sell their homes if they don’t have to. Indeed, more than 80% of borrowers’ current mortgage rates are lower than the prevailing rates.” For evidence that the existing home market is still constrained, just look at mortgage purchase applications—which are a leading indicator for future existing home sales.

Here’s the seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index reading for the second week of October, by year: October 2017: 242.9 October 2018: 228.4

October 2019: 241.7 October 2020: 304.6 October 2021: 266.2

October 2022: 161.8 October 2023: 129.8 October 2024: 138.4